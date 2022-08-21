Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Norris hit a superb century for Roffey as they beat Preston Nomads

Mike Norris’ brilliant 124 was the backbone of Roffey’s 301/3 against Preston Nomads (158 all out) as they won comprehensively by 143 runs.

Skipper Matt Davies also batted well for his 86 not out from 88 balls.

In reply, no Nomads batsman got going as Will Fenwick (3-44), Jas Bassan (3-21), George Fleming (2-32) and Harnoop Kalsi (2-23) bowled Roffey to victory.

Roffey are 28 points ahead of Grinstead going into the crunch game this week.

East Grinstead (194 all out) beat Hastings and St Leonards Priory (125 all out) by 69 runs to keep up their interest in the title.

Harry Finch and Andy Barr both hit 40 for Grinstead while Adam Barton and Abhay Negi took three wickets apiece for Hastings. Sam Rattle (3-28) was the pick of the EG bowlers in the reply.

Hastings are now 50 points behind Eastbourne with on 60 points available.

Ryan Maskell hit his third consecutive century as Bognor Regis (214/4) all but put an end to Horsham’s (213 all out) title bid.

Nick Ballamy took 4-29 as Nick Oxley top-scored for Horsham with 47. Maskell then dominated the reply with 125 not out from 120 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes.

Eastbourne (226 all out) suffered a four wicket defeat to Three Bridges (227/6).

George Cave took 4-35 for Bridges as Jack Meacher (55) top-scored for Eastbourne.

James Russell (59) and Will O’Donnell (68) helped see Bridges home.

Brighton and Hove (140 all out) were soundly beaten by Middleton (141/2) by eight wickets leaving them 40 points behind Eastbourne with two games left.

Ajit Sambhi (4-20) and Mahesh Rawat (4-14) bowled well before Mason Robinson top scored in the reply with an unbeaten 42.

Cuckfield (242/2) have almost sealed promotion back to the Premier Division after a 117-run win over local rivals Lindfield (125 all out).

Nipun Karunanayake hit a superb 140 before Ben Candfield took 5-18.

Cuckfield are now 45 points clear of third placed Mayfield.

Chichester Priory Park’s Tim Wergen all but ended Haywards Heath’s promotion hopes with a stunning unbeaten 142 from 95 balls as his side chased down 251 target in just 29.4 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

Jethro Menzies continued his good form with 93 as Heath reached 250/6 from their 45 overs.

But Wergen and Matthew Bennison (54 not out) helped see Chi cruise to the total.

West Chiltington and Thakeham (204/6) are now in prime position for the second promotion spot with a four wicket win over St Peters (200 all out). Reuben Taylor hit 53 for Chilts.

Mayfield (274/5) continued their good form with a comprehensive 137-run win over Findon (137 all out).

Keon Harding was the star of the show with the bat as he hit 88 from just 43 balls while Rob Raymond (58) and Rob Sharma (73) also batted well.

James Allen took 5-25 as only Bradley Bridson (60) got going for Findon.

Mayfield are now third, 23 points behind West Chilts.

St James’s Montefiore (241 all out) picked up an important 29-run win over Burgess Hill (212/7).

Toby Pullan top-scored for St James’s with 68 while Prasansana Jayamanne hit 84 for Hill.