Sussex star Beer helped Horsham (299-6) to their first win of the season, hitting 139 from 136 balls as they set Middleton (117 all out) a big total. Tom Johnson hit 80 as he and Beer put on 166 for the second wicket.

In reply, Beer took 3-21 as Middleton were bowled out in 23.1 overs.

Former Sussex batsmen Finch hit 120 not out as East Grinstead (272-5) beat Eastbourne (207 all out) but 62 runs.

Will Adkin also pitched in with 61.

Spinner Sam Rattle was the tar of the show with the ball, taking 4-29.

The game of the day saw reigning champions Preston Nomads (269-9) beaten by one wicket by Three Bridges (270-9).

Jaedyn Bartosh-Short (54) and Will Collard (49 not out) starred with the bat for Nomads.

In reply, James Russell (94) fell six runs short of a second consecutive league century. Daniel Birrell (4-59) put Nomads on top but last pair Tom Floyd and Archit Patel saw Bridges home.

Roffey (179-5) made it two wins out of two with a five wicket win over Bognor (175-8).

Joe Ashmore top-scored for Bognor with 57 while Rohit Jagota and George Fleming took three wickets apiece for Roffey.

Theo Rivers (70 not out) and Matt Davies (81) did the bulk of the run chasing for Roffey.

Brighton and Hove (175-2) cruised to an eight-wicket win over Hastings Priory (174 all out).

Skipper Tom Gillespie hit 59 for Hastings while Simon Hetherton and Stephen Rigg took three wickets apiece for Brighton.

Bryce Hounsome (60 not out) and James Degg (52) saw Brighton home.

In Division 2, Steve Lazars hit a brilliant 141 from 129 balls as Lindfield (257-7) continued their winning start with a tight three run win over St Peters (254-9).

Lindfield were struggling at 30-4 before Lazars, supported by James Scott (41) got them up to 257-7.

Nimanda Madushanka (68) and Sam Wheatley (63) got St Peters near the target, but regular wickets meant they fell just short.

Rob Sharma was the star of the show as Mayfield (253-6) chased a bg target down with just three balls to spare against Chichester Priory Park (249-2).

Sharma hit an unbeaten 139, supported by Callum Saker with 67, as Mayfield successfully chased down Chichester’s target, which was set-up by Simon Hasted’s unbeaten 98 and Thomas Drake-Brockman’s 69 not out.

There were two outstanding all-round performances as Haywards Heath (277 all out) won their local derby with Burgess Hill (212 all out) by 65 runs. Jonny Phelps (86) and Jethro Menzies (89) stood with the bat with a 117 opening partnership for Heath while Joe Maskel took 6-39 for Hill. Maskell then hit 69 in the run chase while Phelps took 5-41.

Cuckfield (240-7) enjoyed a comprehensive 142-run win over Findon (98 all out).

Joe Cambridge (63) and Ollie Graham (53) top scored for Cuckfield before Joshua Hayward took 3-8 from 8 overs.

St James’s Montefiore (215-7) beat West Chiltington (212 all out) by three wickets. Charlie Davies and Toby Pullan took three wickets apiece for St James’s. Olly Bradley hit 73 in the reply while Martyn Swift took 4-31 for West Chilts.

Division 3 West

Billingshurst (202-3) beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (201 all out) by seven wickets. Thomas Alexander took 5-39 for Billingshurst.

Pagham (122 All out) lost to Ansty (191 All out) by 69 runs. Jake Wilson took 4-20 for Ansty, Dario Cumberbatch took 4-32 for Pagham.

Roffey 2nd XI (223-3) beat Chippingdale (219 All out) by seven wickets. Chris Webb hit 122 not out for Roffey.

Slinfold (163 All out) lost by 144 runs to Steyning (307-4). Hywel Jones hit 164 not out and Christopher Barnett took 5-32 for Steyning.

Worthing (211 All out) beat Broadwater (105 All out) by 106 runs. Harry Dunn took 5-16 for Worthing.

Division 3 East

Buxted Park (199-8) beat Crowhurst Park (145 all out) by 54 runs.

Glynde & Beddingham (217-9) beat Bexhill (151 all out) by 66 runs. Charlie Hobden took 6-35 for Glynde.

Ifield (256-6) beat Portslade (110 all out) by 146 runs.

Preston Nomads 2nd XI (252-8) beat Crawley Eagles (124 all out) by 128 runs. Baalaaj Khan 5-16 for Nomads.

Seaford (321-6) lost to Rye (323-5) by five wickets. Luke Payton 100 not out for Rye

You can read more results for the Sussex Cricket League here.