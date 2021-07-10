Jonny Phelps was the star of the show with the bat with 91 from 55 balls and there was a good contribution from Ollie Bailey with 38 not from 18 balls.

Callum Smith (3-25) and Bailey (3-29) shone with the ball.

Ollie Blandford took seven wickets for Three Bridges

East Grinstead (202-5) closed the gap on leaders Preston Nomads with a 43 run win over Hastings Priory (159/6), who are now bottom.

Leo Cammish hit 89 from 57 balls before Sam Rattle took 3-23 for Grinstead.

Tom Gillespie hit 40 from 18 balls for Hastings.

Ollie Blandford took 7-34 as Three Bridges (70-5) beat Middleton (68 all out) in a low-scoring game. Matt Lee took 5-41 for Middleton.

Cuckfield v Roffey and Eastbourne v Preston Nomads were cancelled.

Only two games were played in Division 2 and Horsham (146-6) took advantage to extend their lead at the top with a 41 run win over Lindfield (105-8). Joe Willis hit 53 for Horsham.

Bognor (115 all out) lost ground after losing to Burgess Hill (139 all out). Kirk Proto hit an unbeaten 51 for Hill while Sam Adams took 4-28 for Bognor. Jas Bassan was the star of the show with the ball for Hill, taking 5-19.

Billingshurst v St James, Preston Nomads 2nd XI v Mayfield and Roffey 2nd XI v Chichester Priory Park were all cancelled.

Other notable performances:

Division 3 West: Tom Endacott took 6-32 for Slinfold.

Division 3 East: Nicolo Fernando took 5-21 for Ifield.

Division 4 East: RMU had a thrilling 1 wicket win against Lewes Priory in a 20 over game.

Division 5 West: Aniston Padalkar hit 108 not for Horsham 2nd XI.

Division 5 Central: Sachin Patel 99 for Three Bridges 2nd XI.

Division 6 West: Kieran Hornsby hit 115 not out for Arundel. Wazoomi Wahid hit 132 for Crawley Eagles 2nd XI.

Division 7 Central: Josh Dolan 6-7 for Hurstpierpoint.

Division 8 East: Simon Dunning 118 not out for Hailsham 2nd XI.

Division 9 East: Anil Jose 102 for Little Common Ramblers 2nd XI.

Division 9 Central: Harvey Towler 5-25 for Ansty 3rd XI. Patrick Corrigan 5-29 for Keymer and Hassocks 2nd XI.

Division 10 Central: Michael Tasker took 6-49 for Ansty 4th XI.

Division 11 West (North): Chris Maguire took 5-8 for Roffey 2nd XI.

Division 11 West (South): Andrew White 114 for Eastergate. Jes Goode 6-27 for Chichester Priory Park 4th XI. Andy Murray 5-30 for Lancing Manor.