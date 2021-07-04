Sussex Cricket League round-up: Haywards Heath stun Three Bridges, Horsham go top of Division 2

Spinners Jonny Phelps (4-39) and Ollie Bailey (3-18) were the stars with the ball before Shelton Forbes (54 not out) and Callum Smith (45 not out) saw them home.

Brighton and Hove (132-9) had a thrilling 4 run win over reigning champions Roffey (128 all out). Luke Bartier hit 68 not out and George Fleming took 5-40 in Brighton's innings. In reply Sam Henderson hit 52 but Simon Hetherton took 5-81, including Matt Davies wicket in the final over to win the game.

East Grinstead (107-1) cruised to a nine-wicket win over Middleton (105 all out) after a superb bowling display. Lewis Hatchett was in the wickets again with 4-32 while Tom Hinley took 3-10. Tom Haynes hit 51 in the reply.

Apoorv Wankhede hit 100 for Lindfield against Roffey 2nd XI

Eastbourne (145-5) made it two wins on trot with a five wicket win over East Sussex rivals Hastings Priory (142-6). In a low-scoring game, Scott Lenham saw Eastbourne home with 52 not out from 45 balls.

Preston Nomads (229-7) remain top after a 77 run win over Cuckfield (152 all out). Dan Phillips (52) and Kashif Ibrahim (55 not out) led the way with the bat for Nomads before Owen Kernan stole the show with 7-31.

In Division 2, Horsham (181-4) went clear at the top after a six wicket win over Burgess Hill (180-6). James Chadburn (50) and Nathan Cooper (54) top scored for Hill. Tom Johnson hit 53 in the successful run chase.

St James’s Montefiore (107-2) cruised to an eight-wicket win over Bognor (106 all out). Sussex Cricket League veteran Michael Murray took 5-19 for St James’s before the in-form Toby Pullan hit 72 not out.

Heavy rain meant Roffey 2nd XI (152-7) and Lindfield (169-5) played a T20 match, and it was the latter who won by 17 runs thanks to a brilliant 100 from 59 balls from overseas star Apoorv Wankhede. Sachin Naik hit 58 for Roffey.

Preston Nomads 2nd XI (109/8) hung un for a draw against Chichester Priory Park (232/6). Tarryck Gabriel (100) and Tim Wergen (59) impressed with the bat for Chi before Ajit Sambhi (5-35) starred with the ball.

Billingshurst v Mayfield was cancelled.

Other notable performances:

Division 3 West: Graham Merritt-Blann took 5-40 for Broadwater. Jack Perman 5-14 for Worthing.

Division 3 East: Jack Groves 5-21 for Ifield. Ruben Collingwood 6-25 for Rye.

Division 4 West: Sam Candfield 6-24 for Cuckfield 2nd XI.

Division 4 Central: George Read 129 and Dominic Heater 5-51 for Buxted Park.

Division 5 Central: Ben Chapman 102 for Fletching.

Division 5 East: Toby Tapp 127 for Bells Yew Green.

Division 6 West: Alnwick and West Chiltington tied.

Division 7 West: Himani and Crawley Eagles 3rd XI tied.

Division 7 Central: Robert Deane 6-21 for Scaynes Hill. Paul Grennan 6-17 for Southwick.

Division 8 Central: Ian Jones 5-59 for Preston Nomads 4th XI.

Division 9 Central: Paul Fraser 5-26 for Ardingly. Ben Ellis 5-11 for Scaynes Hill 2nd XI.

Division 10 West: Sean Gilbert 5-24 for Chippingdale 3rd XI. Matt Hennings 5-15 for West Chiltington and Thakeham 3rd XI. Division 11 West (North): David Brown 5-7 for Rudgwick.

Division 10 East: Tom Adams 100 for Westfield

Division 11 West (South): Cameron King 6-26 for Middleton 3rd XI.

Division 11 Central (South): Paul Hudson 5-10 for Southwock 2nd XI.

Division 11 Central (North): Chris Curran 5-6 for Haywards Heath 3rd XI. Andrew Digby 6-21 for Dormansland 2nd XI.

Division 11 East (North): Paul Coppard 5-29 for Barcombe 2nd XI.

Division 11 East (South): Simon Palmer 5-23 for Pevensey 2nd XI

Division 12 Central (South): George Biggs 6-20 for Portslade 4th XI.