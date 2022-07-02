Sussex Cricket League round-up - July 2: Bognor stun reigning champions, Haywards Heath go clear at top

Josh Sargeant blew the Preston Nomads top order away

Ryan Maskell (53), Nick Ballamy (47) and Scott Bingham (44 not out) were the main contributors with the bat as Daniel Ibrahim took 4-37 for Nomads.

A stunning opening burst from Josh Sargeant reduced Nomads to 6-4 including removing Ibrahim first ball.

And they never recovered with Sargeant finishing with 3-16, Ben Woolnough 2-16, Joe Ashmore 2-27 and Scott Bingham 3-9.

Leaders East Grinstead (176 all out) beat struggling Brighton and Hove (110 all out).

Harry Finch top scored for Grinstead while Chris Grammar took 4-31 for Brighton.

In reply, spinners Sam Rattle (4-30) and Tom Hinley (4-11) bowled EG to victory.

Roffey (247/7) produced a superb run chase to beat Hastings and St Leonards (244/8) by three wickets.

Skipper Tom Gillespie (62) and Seaver Cowley (51 not out) top scored for Hastings while George Fleming took 3-35 for Roffey.

In reply, batsmen contributed all down the order for Roffey but it was Jas Bassan (48 not out) and George Fleming (37 not out) who saw them home in the 51st over.

Sean Heather was stranded on 99 not out as Middleton (202/3) cruised to a seven-wicket win over Eastbourne (200 all out).

George Briance took 5-53 for Middleton while Scott Lenham top scored with 58 for Eastbourne.

And it was prolific pair of Heather and Mahesh Rawat (54) who helped guide Middleton to victory.

Horsham (327/8) had the biggest win of the day with a 189-run win over Three Bridges (138 all out) and moved ahead of Roffey into second place.

Tom Johnson (79), Joe Willis (60) and Nick Oxley (78) top scored for Horsham.

In reply, New Zealander Ben Lister blew away the Bridges top order - including Auckland teammate Will O'Donnell - too finish with 5-29. Ollie Blandford top-scored with 55 for Bridges.

In Division 2, Haywards Heath (264-6 dec) went clear at the top with a 49-run over St Peter's (215 all out).

Cuckfield (150 all out) lost ground on top spot after a four wicket defeat to Mayfield (151/6).

Rob Sharma (3-18) and James Allen (3-31) were the stars with the ball for Mayfield.

St James Montefiore (155/5) enjoyed a five wicket win over Findon (153 all out). Michael Murray was brilliant with the ball taking 4-33 from 16.5 overs. Johann de Jager took 4-42 for Findon but St James got home in the 36th over.

Chichester Priory Park (276/8 dec) piled on the runs against Lindfield (195/7), who hung on for a draw.

Simon Hasted (52), Oliver Dabinett-Jays (69) and Corey Perrett (44) all batted well for Chichester. Simon Shivnarain took 5-92 for Lindfield. In reply skipper James Aggio-Brewe top scored with 61 for Lindfield.

West Chiltington (201/8) also hung in for a draw with Burgess Hill (233 all out).

Wajid Shah (67) and Prasansana Jayamanne (60) were the main contributors for Hill as Mourne Louw, Charlie Davies and Martyn Swift took three wickets apiece for Chilts.

Ruben Taylor hit 58 for West Chiltington I the reply but Jayamanne (5-51) and Dan Strange (3-64) forced them to settle for a draw.

Division 3 West

Billingshurst (124 all out) lost to Roffey 2nd XI (245/8) by 121 runs.

Broadwater (213/9) lost to Steyning (306/4) by 93 runs. Lachlan Walsh 127 for Steyning

Pagham (217/5) beat Chippingdale (216/8) by five wickets.

Slinfold (131/7) beat Ansty (130 all out) by three wickets. Rajinda Punchihewa 5-29 for Slinfold.

Worthing (230 all out) lost to Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (231/2) by eight wickets. Michael Askew 117 not out for Littlehampton.

Division 3 East

Buxted Park (248/2) beat Crawley Eagles (244/5) by eight wickets.

Ifield (250/8) lost to Glynde & Beddingham (251/8) by two wickets.

Seaford (323/9) beat Portslade (128 all out)

You can read more results for the Sussex Cricket League here.