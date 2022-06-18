Sussex Cricket League round-up - June 18: Hastings nearly stun leaders, Rivers and Haines hit centuries

Theo Rivers hit an unbeaten ton for Roffey

Batting first, Jake Woolley (64) and Ryan Hoadley (63) batted well to help get Hastings up to their total of 195. Steve Harman and Sam Rattle took three wickets apiece.

Grinstead found themselves in trouble at 59-5 but Will Adkin (70) and Harman (60) got them into a position to win the game.

But quick wickets fell and they managed to hold on to the draw with one wicket left. John Morgan was the star of the show with 6-82 from 27 overs.

Theo Rivers hit an unbeaten 111 as Roffey (241/3) beat Preston Nomads (237/7) to go second.

Rohit Jagota hit 71 in the run chase. Earlier Aaron Philips top-scored for Nomads with 47.

Sussex star Tom Haines hit 104 as third-placed Horsham (285/6 dec) drew with Bognor (227/8).

Taylor Jaycocks (95) and Nick Stobart (51) batted well for Bognor and New Zealander Ben Lister took 4/47 for Horsham.

Middleton (222/3) are fourth after a seven wicket win against Brighton and Hove (218 all out).

Adam Mates hit 65 for Brighton while Ajit Sambhi took 5-39 for Middleton.

Sean Heather, fresh off his 147 last week, hit 78 while Mahesh Rawart saw them home with 93 not out. Will Sheffield took all three wickets for Brighton.

Three Bridges (207/9) held on for a draw away at Eastbourne (240/9).

Jacob Smith hit 64 for Eastbourne while Conor Golding (4/64) and Archit Patel (4/105) bowled well for Bridges.

In reply, James Russell hit 52 and Joe Walker 45 not out as Joe Pocklington took 4/42.

In Division 2, Haywards Heath (173 all out) went top with a 40-run win over Chichester Priory Park (133 all out).

Skipper Callum Smith top-scored with 58 for Heath before overseas Jemuel Cabey took 4/33. Simon Hasted (50) was the only Chi batsmen to hit more than 10.

Bottom-of-the-league Findon (307/7) pulled off an astonishing 180-run win over Mayfield (127 all out). Glenn Bridson (67) and Felix Jordan (81) were the top scorers for Findon before Johann de Jager took 4-37 in Mayfield’s reply.

St Peters (321/4) also piled on the runs but West Chiltington (249/6) held on for a draw. Rohan Doyle hit 116 and Sam Wheatley 60 not out. Hugo Gillespie hit an unbeaten 103 for Chilts.

Burgess Hill (213/1) went second in the table with a comfortable nine-wicket win over St James’s Montefiore (212/9).

Hector Loughton (51) and Olly Bradley (76) batted well for St James’s as Dan Strange took 4-46 for Hill.

The run chase proved very easy for Hill as Sam Remfry (96 not out) and Prasansana Jayamanne (73 not out) saw them home in 39.4 overs.

Nipun Karunanayake hit 103 as second-placed Cuckfield (280/7) drew with Lindfield (153/7).

Dan Turner also hit 67 for Cuckfield while Dom Morgan took 4-78. Joshua Hayward took 5-64 for Cuckfield.

Division 3 West

Ansty (239/6) beat Steyning (235 All out) by four wickets.

Broadwater (200/9) lost to Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (201/3) by seven wickets.

Pagham (204/0) beat Billingshurst (203 all out) by 10 wickets.

Slinfold (81/2) beat Chippingdale (80 All out) by eight wickets.

Worthing (170/7) lost to Roffey 2nd XI (174/2) by eight wickets.

Division 3 East

Buxted Park (196 All out) lost to Bexhill (285/8) by 89 runs.

Crawley Eagles (262/6) beat Crowhurst Park (261/7) by 4 wickets.

Preston Nomads 2nd XI (233/9) beat Ifield (231/8) by 1 wicket.

Rye (390/5) beat Portslade (298 All out) by 92 runs.

Seaford (129/7) beat Glynde & Beddingham (128 All out) by 3 wickets. Jamie Goddard 5/25 for Seaford.

In Division 4 West, Goring-by-Sea chased down 351 for the loss of no wickets!

