Conor Golding took 5/23 for Three Bridges against Brighton

In a match reduced to 45 overs per side, Roffey batted first a lost wickets at regular intervals with Sam Martin-Jenkins taking 3-29 and Ben Lister, Nick Cooper and Ben Williams taking two wickets apiece.

It was a similar story in reply for Horsham as Harnoop Kalsi (3-37) and Jas Bassan (3-31) kept Roffey in the game but it was Sam Bell (18 not out) who hit the winning runs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Grinstead (210/5) went clear at the top as they made it five wins from five by beating Middleton (204/6) by five wickets.

Harry Hovey (72) and Mahesh Rawat (79) batted well for Middleton while Tom Haynes (53), Harry Finch (48) and Tom Hinley (39) helped see Grinstead home.

Bognor (163/5) enjoyed another win, this time piling on the misery for winless Eastbourne (160 all out).

Only Scott Lenham (66) got going for Eastbourne. It was looking shaky for Bognor at 91/5 but Joe Ashmore (45 not out) and Josh Seward (37 not out) saw them home.

Three Bridges (125/8) edged home by two wickets against Brighton and Hove (122 all out). Connor Golding was the pick of the Bridges bowlers with 5/23.

Will Sheffield went one better with 6/34 for Brighton and helped reduce Bridges to 64/8 but Arran Brown (34 not out) and Michael Rose (16 not out) saw them home.

Preston Nomads (126 all out) beat Hastings and St Leonards Priory (93 all out) in another low-scoring game.

Harvey Faulkner took 5-18 for Hastings while Owen Kernan (4-14) was the pick of the Nomads bowlers.

Next week sees the start of nine win/lose/draw games.

In Division 2, Cuckfield (197/6) went top with a four wicket win over Haywards Heath (196/9).

Jonny Phelps top-scored with 55 for Heath while Nipun Karunanayake (54) and Joe Cambridge (72) set the win up for Cuckfield with a 109 opening partnership.

Chichester Priory Park (157/2) went second with an eight-wicket win over West Chiltington and Thakeham (153 all out). Matthew Geffen took 3-12 for Chichester before Thomas Drake-Brockman hit 78 not out.

Burgess Hill (184 all out) are third after a 30-run win over St Peter’s (154 all out). Rohan Doyle hit 77 for St Peters while Jack Simpson took 4-28 for Hill.

Mayfield (241/8) picked up their third win of the season with a 25-run win over St James’s Montefiore (216 all out).

Thomas Draca took 4-37 and Hector Loughton hit 94 in vain for St James’s.

Lindfield (102/6) won a low-scoring game against bottom side Findon (96 all out). Steve Lazars took 4-14 for Lindfield while Bradley Bridson took 4-33 for Findon.

Division 3 West

Ansty (167 All out) lost by 22 runs to Chippingdale (189 All out).

Broadwater (108 All out) lost by 125 runs to Roffey 2nd XI (233/7).

Worthing (143/9) beat Pagham (112 All out) 31 runs.

Division 3 East

Buxted Park (234 All out) lost to Ifield (242 All out) by 8 runs. Bilal Khan 5-23 for Ifield.

Crawley Eagles (145 All out) lost to Bexhill (146/4) by 6 wickets.

Portslade (178/7) beat Crowhurst Park (172 All out) by 3 wickets.

Rye (214/9) beat Glynde & Beddingham (151 All out) by 6 wicket. Rowan Naude 5-45 for Glynde.

Seaford (236 All out) lost to Preston Nomads 2nd XI (268/7) by 32 runs. Oliver Smith 105 for Seaford.

You can read more results for the Sussex Cricket League here.