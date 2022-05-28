Sussex Cricket League round-up May 28: Adkin century leads East Grinstead to another win

Will Adkin

Will Adkin hit a brilliant 132 as East Grinstead (283/8) beat Horsham (236 all out) by 47 runs.

Harry Finch pitched in with 58 for Grinstead while Ben Williams took 4-49 for Horsham.

Horsham had the worst possible start, losing both openers with the score on 0, but Joe Willis (52) and New Zealander Ben Lister (66) helped get the score over 236.

Roffey beat Three Bridges by 8 runs in a close match.

Reigning champions Preston Nomads (327/5) produced a brilliant run chase to beat Middleton (324/6) in a high-scoring match.

Mahesh Rawat hit 115 not out while Josh Wood plundered nine sixes in a 68-ball 114 as Middleton amassed 327/5 from their 50 overs.

Dan Phillips (47) gave Nomads a brisk start before it was left to Bertie Foreman (88 not out), Kashif Ibrahim (48 from 37 balls) and skipper Nav Patel (57 not out) to guide them to a brilliant win.

Bognor (130 all out) triumphed in a low-scoring game against Hastings and St Leonards Priory (76 all out) by 54 runs. Abhay Negi (5-37) and John Morgan (4-32) were the pick of the Hastings bowlers as they bowled Bognor out for just 130. But Nick Stobart (4-24) lead the way for Bognor as the blew the Hastings line-up away.

Eastbourne (216 all out) made it four defeats from four as Brighton and Hove (244/9) beat them by 28 runs. Sussex star Ali Orr hit 104 for Eastbourne.

Division 2

West Chiltington and Thakeham (284/9) went top of Division 2 after a 118-run win over previous leaders Haywards Heath (166/8).

Chichester Priory Park (310/6) piled on the runs as they beat Findon (202 all out) by 108 runs.

Tim Wergen (46), Mike Smith (62), Thomas Drake-Brockman (47), and Matthew Bennison (75 ) all contributed as Chichester made 310/8 from their 45 overs. Matthew Geffen and Ben Gregory both took three wickets in Findon’s innings.

Sam Remfrey hit 106 as Burgess Hill (254/6) beat Lindfield (199/9) by 55 runs.

Prasansana Jayamanne also hit 50 for Hill.

James Scott hit an unbeaten 50 in the unsuccessful run chase.

Cuckfield (241/8) had a thrilling last ball win over St James’s Montefiore (240/6). Nipun Karunanayake (51) and William Heine (49 not out from 24 balls) saw Cuckfield home.

St Peter’s (177 all out) picked up their first win over the season by beating Mayfield (130 all out) by 47 runs. William Goss took 5-31 for St Peter’s.

Division 3 West

Billingshurst (207/8) beat Broadwater (101 all out) by 106 runs.

Chippingdale (197/6) beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (163 all out) by 34 runs.

Roffey 2nd XI (104 all out) lost to Ansty (139 all out) by 35 runs.

Worthing (231/4) beat Steyning (143 all out) by 88 runs.

Division 3 East

Bexhill (70/2) beat Portslade (67 all out) by eight wickets.

Glynde & Beddingham (124 all out) lost to Crawley Eagles (198/9) by 74 runs.

Ifield (209/9) lost to Rye (210/5) by five wickets.

Preston Nomads 2nd XI (246/5) beat Buxted Park (221 all out) by 25 runs

Seaford (242/2) lost to Crowhurst Park (143 all out) by 99 runs.

You can read more results for the Sussex Cricket League here.