Sussex Cricket League round-up - September 3: Roffey seal Premier Division title, Mayfield claim promotion

Roffey sealed the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division title with a win at Hastings

Matt Davies (60 not out), Theo Rivers (46) and Mike Norris (46) were the main contributors as they sealed maximum batting points.

They needed just six wickets to seal the title but they took all ten with George Fleming, Rohit Jagota, Jas Bassan and Harnoop Kalsi took two wickets apiece.

Tom Gillespie hit 51 for Hastings.

Roffey finished 12 points clear of second-placed East Grinstead (94/2) won in quick time against already-relegated Brighton and Hove (92 all out).

Lewis Hatchett (3-15), Steve Harman (2-32) and Bradley Hatchet (2-27) were the pick of the EG bowlers before they cruised to the total in 15.5 overs.

Horsham (201/8) confirmed third place with a 58-run win over Three Bridges (143 all out).

Ben Chappels hit 54 for Horsham while Will O’Donnell top scored with 61 for Bridges. Ben Williams, Will Oxley and Manav Parekh took three wickets apiece.

Sussex star Oli Carter hit a 107 as Eastbourne (225/4) finished the season with a six-wicket win against Middleton (219 all out).

Mason Robinson (77) and Harry Hovey (50) top scored for Middleton.

Ryan Maskell hit another century as Bognor Regis (207/7) lost to Preston Nomads (210/9) by one wicket.

Skipper Maskell hit seven fours and six sixes in his 113.

Harrison Ward hit 57 from 40 balls for Nomads while Josh Sargeant and Mike Harris took three wickets apiece for Bognor.

Mayfield (295/4) took the second promotion spot after a dominant performance against Division 2 champions Cuckfield (242 all out).

Rob Sharma hit a superb unbeaten 106 while James Hockley hit 57 not out from just 27 balls as Mayfield piled on the runs.

West Chiltington (166 all out) missed out as they lost to Burgess Hill (169/4) by six wickets.

Louis Storey hit a run-a-ball 64 for Chilts before Ben Remfry (64) and Prasansana Jayamanne (57 not out) saw Hill home.

St James’s Montefiore (209 all out) confirmed safety despite losing to Findon (212/8) by two wickets.

Johann de Jager took 4-35 for Findon while Hector Loughton hit 65 for St James’s. Alex Stephens hit 95 in the run chase.

Chichester Priory Park (214 all out) won a tight game against Lindfield (211/9) by three runs.