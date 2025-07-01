Sussex Cricket League: Sabbir Ahmed and Harry Little star in Sidley victory double

Sabbir Ahmed and Harry Little played starring roles as Sidley Cricket Club's first and second teams were victorious on Saturday.

Ahmed's five-wicket haul helped the first team to a six-wicket away win against Wadhurst, while Little struck an unbeaten century and claimed four wickets in the second string's nine-run triumph over Little Common Ramblers fourths.

Ahmed returned superb figures of 5-18 from 8.4 overs - his best analysis for the club - as Sidley bowled their hosts out for just 88 in 28.4 overs after Wadhurst had chosen to bat.

Ahmed's success came after captain Steve Ramsden (3-11 from six overs) had made significant early inroads on a warm afternoon at Washwell Lane.

Harry Little made 111 not out with the bat and took four wickets with the ball for Sidley's second team against Little Common Ramblers fourths

Ramsden's new-ball partner, Abdullah Al Arif (1-13 from seven overs), and Saymur Rafi (1-34) were the other wicket-takers.

Sidley lost a wicket to the first ball of their reply and were soon 3-2 after Asanka Pathiranage, fresh off his 183 not out for the seconds the previous weekend, fell for an 11-ball duck.

But Hussain Ahmed (22 off 18 balls) and Al Arif (28 off 13) soon got things going in the right direction, and Craig Ramsden (30 not out off 31 balls) helped wrap up the win in 14.2 overs.

Sidley's seventh victory in eight Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East matches extended their lead at the top of the table to 35 points approaching the midway point in the season.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was The Corner Cafe & Bakehouse.

Little, meanwhile, continued his superb form with the bat with a splendid 111 not out from 115 deliveries for Sidley's second team in their local derby against Little Common.

It means he has scored 358 runs in his last four innings, three of which he's ended not out, and his league average for the season now stands at a remarkable 133.33.

Little's knock, which featured 16 fours and a six, was the cornerstone of Sidley's 198-5 from their 40 overs after they'd been asked to take first knock.

Tila Muhammad (30) and Alex Povey (29) were the other main contributors, while Brandon Easly claimed 2-32 for Ramblers at St Mary's Recreation Ground.

Not content with his batting heroics, Little went on to snap up 4-40 with the ball as Ramblers came up just short of their target in a close-fought Division 12 East (South East) encounter.

His victims included Ramblers' two highest scorers, Easly (41 off 29 balls) and Denis Clifford (35), who had looked to be playing their team into a strong position during a fourth-wicket partnership of 70.

Cherry Yerraganti (31 off 27 balls) and Mark Potter (25) also made handy contributions for Ramblers, while Jackson Jesupatham and Reace Rushton picked up two wickets apiece for Sidley.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Candy Corner.