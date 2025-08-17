Sussex Cricket League: Southwick skittled, Worthing wilt and Findon fade

With several of Southwick and Shoreham CC’s top performers away, an understrength outfit slipped to a big Division 8 Central defeat ro Preston Nomads fourth XI at Buckingham Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overcast conditions were much to the liking of opening bowlers Paul Hudson and Gary Mussen who bowled magnificent spells as the Nomads batters found runs at a premium.

Hudson soon had Graham Watson caught behind by keeper Jack Moore while Mussen went wicketless despite recording 5 maidens on the bounce in his first spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickets fell at regular intervals thanks to the sterling efforts of Ahmed Oryakhail with 3 victims and Harry Cracknell and Bell’s two each. Nomads’ saviour was opener Tom Hutchinson who carried his bat for a battling 74, his only support coming from a quickfire 18 by captain Malorie Short (despite being hit on her unprotected head), 14 from Sam Collyer and 10 to Louis Ventner.

Brad Bridson strikes out for Findon v Pagham - picture by Stephen Goodger

Despite a slow start, a total of 151-8 gave Nomads a competitive total.

With Southwick and Shoreham at 2-3 after 3 overs the writing was on the wall, bowlers Luke Owen Danny Carey-Pointing laying waste to a callow batting side.

Farhad Barakzai’s 13 and skipper Tom Bell’s 10 were the only double figure scores as the home XI subsided to 42 all out in 20 overs, a score that would be even more ignominious without a late partnership between Bell and Hudson. Owen posted excellent figures of 9-5-10-4 and Carey Poynting 5-2-8-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell said: “It was a tough game .We had an excellent start in the field and we bowled and fielded well. But 150 was always going to be a tough chase in the circumstances.”

Southwick and Shoreham take on Preston Nomads fourths

Elsewhere, in Division 2, Worthing are sixth after losing by 56 runs at home to leaders Hastings Priory.

There were two wickets apiece for Giorgio Rigali and Darryl Rebbetts but they couldn’t stop Priory posting 306, and in the reply, 56 from Rebbetts, 46 from Oliver Kaye and 41 from Nick Ballamy were not enough as Worthing ended on 250-8.

In Division 3 West, Findon lost ground on leaders Pagham when they lost at home to them by seven wickets. The loss also saw Findon slip to fourth in the table in a very tight battle for second place and the chance of promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findon were put in by Pagham, whose bowling and fielding showed why they’re top as only Brad Bridson (32) and Felix Jordan (22) were able to get in. Findon were all out for 101.

There was a glimmer of hope for Findon when two quick wickets reduced Pagham to 44-2 but they lost only one more wicket as they eased to their target.

With three games left, Pagham lead the table on 362 points, Chichester Priory Park are second on 308, while Middleton twos and Findon each have 306.

Findon’s final three games are away to Burgess HIll, home to Chippingdale and away to Ansty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steyning and Chippingdale are fifth and sixth after beating Burgess Hill and Ansty respectively, while in Division 4 West, Rustington are second and Broadwater fifth. Rustington beat Crawley Eagles and Broadwater beat Southwater.