Sussex Cricket League T20 Finals Day: Sidley win Plate as holders Three Bridges take on Cuckfield in showpiece final

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 31st Aug 2025, 14:42 BST
The County Ground | Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
The County Ground | Eddie Mitchell
It’s T20 Finals Day for the Sussex Cricket League at Hove – and we have our first winner of the day.

Sidley claimed the T20 Plate after a comfortable seven-wicket win over Ifield 3rd XI. Ifield batted first and scored 134/6 mainly thanks to Daniel Groves’ unbeaten 59.

But Sidley got to the total in 16.1 overs, led by Moinul Islam’s 73 from 39 balls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the Paul Baker T20 Trophy final, Three Bridges 2nd XI are taking on Chichester Priory 2nd XI – with Bridges batting first.

In the Daniel Oliver Cup final, holders Three Bridges take on Cuckfield in the showpiece final.

More updates to follow…..

Related topics:Three BridgesCuckfieldSussex Cricket LeagueSidleyHove
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice