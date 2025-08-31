Sussex Cricket League T20 Finals Day: Sidley win Plate as holders Three Bridges take on Cuckfield in showpiece final

The County Ground | Eddie Mitchell

It’s T20 Finals Day for the Sussex Cricket League at Hove – and we have our first winner of the day.

Sidley claimed the T20 Plate after a comfortable seven-wicket win over Ifield 3rd XI. Ifield batted first and scored 134/6 mainly thanks to Daniel Groves’ unbeaten 59.

But Sidley got to the total in 16.1 overs, led by Moinul Islam’s 73 from 39 balls.

In the Paul Baker T20 Trophy final, Three Bridges 2nd XI are taking on Chichester Priory 2nd XI – with Bridges batting first.

In the Daniel Oliver Cup final, holders Three Bridges take on Cuckfield in the showpiece final.

More updates to follow…..