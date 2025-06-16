Sussex Cricket League: Table-topping Sidley make it six wins out of six

Sidley CC’s first XI made it six league wins out of six with a five-wicket victory away to Tunbridge Wells Borderers.

The result keeps Sidley 35 points clear at the top of Sussex League Division 10 East ahead of this Saturday's visit from second-placed Tunbridge Wells fourths.

Sidley dismissed second-bottom Borderers for 125 in 37.1 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field, with Gopinath Sellappan taking four wickets and Liam Bryant four catches on his Sidley debut.

Craig Ramsden (2-26) dismissed both openers to leave the hosts 17-2. Borderers rallied with a third-wicket stand of 35 before Johnathan Haffenden (2-24) claimed the first of his two victims.

Sidley's opening batters Chris Hunnisett, left, and Henry West

Three wickets then went down for four runs as 69-3 became 73-6. Abdullah Al Arif firstly ran out top scorer Sam Gee (31) and Sellappan struck twice in quick succession soon afterwards.

Wickets went down steadily thereafter as Sidley's bowlers remained on top. Sellappan finished with 4-23 from nine overs - his best figures for the club - in his first outing for the front side since the opening day of last season.

Sidley subsequently raced to their target in just 18.4 overs thanks largely to an explosive 38 from just 18 deliveries by Al Arif. Asanka Pathiranage (17) and Chris Hunnisett (15) also made useful contributions, while Peter Savage and Ramsden finished things off.

The matchball sponsor was Sidley Village Butchers.

Sidley's second team missed out on a third successive win after suffering a narrow final-over defeat at home to Division 12 East (South East) table-toppers Battle seconds.

That was despite another fine innings from Harry Little, who followed up his unbeaten 115 against Herstmonceux thirds the previous weekend by hitting 72 not out.

Little's knock, which came after an opening partnership of 68 between Tila Muhammad (26) and Paul Oxborrow (27), helped Sidley post 196-8 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat.

Kieran Dudgeon picked up 4-20 from nine overs for Battle, who proceeded to reach their target for the loss of five wickets with only four balls to spare at St Mary's Recreation Ground.

Former Sidley player Simon Barden guided Battle home with an undefeated 70, despite Lee Phillips taking 3-34. There was also a wicket each for Little and young Reace Rushton.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Limitless Maintenance.