Alex Maynard led the way with eight sixes and 14 fours in a knock of 148 and he was ably backed up by keeper Danny Pittham, who managed seven sixes and ten fours in his innings of 117.
Skipper Rob Haggart weighed in with 48 lower down the order as Goring scored at more than nine an over, with all the Horsham bowlers suffering. Alex Laffertystuck at it for the visitors and took 3-67.
There was never much prospect of Horsham chasing such a total and in pursuit of quick runs they were bowled out for 160 in a shade under 35 overs, Rhys Beckwith top-scoring with 34 and Ross Baumann the best bowler with 3-41.
It left Goring second in the table and well-placed for promotion back to Division 3 West.
Ans it’s not the first time in recent seasons Goring’s batsmen have made heafdlines – last season they were set 351 to win at home to Middleton seconds – and reached the target without losing a wicket. And the hero that day with 223, featuring 25 fours and 14 sixes was… one Alex Maynard.