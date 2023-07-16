Goring CC scored one of the highest totals ever seen in the Sussex Cricket League when they piled up 429-8 in just 45 overs against Horsham’s second XI.

Alex Maynard led the way with eight sixes and 14 fours in a knock of 148 and he was ably backed up by keeper Danny Pittham, who managed seven sixes and ten fours in his innings of 117.

Skipper Rob Haggart weighed in with 48 lower down the order as Goring scored at more than nine an over, with all the Horsham bowlers suffering. Alex Laffertystuck at it for the visitors and took 3-67.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was never much prospect of Horsham chasing such a total and in pursuit of quick runs they were bowled out for 160 in a shade under 35 overs, Rhys Beckwith top-scoring with 34 and Ross Baumann the best bowler with 3-41.

Alex Maynard top scored with 148 as Goring amassed 429-8 v Horsham twos | Picture by Stephen Goodger

It left Goring second in the table and well-placed for promotion back to Division 3 West.