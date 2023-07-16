NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays

Sussex Cricket League team score 429 in 45 overs – and win by 269 runs

Goring CC scored one of the highest totals ever seen in the Sussex Cricket League when they piled up 429-8 in just 45 overs against Horsham’s second XI.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST

Alex Maynard led the way with eight sixes and 14 fours in a knock of 148 and he was ably backed up by keeper Danny Pittham, who managed seven sixes and ten fours in his innings of 117.

Skipper Rob Haggart weighed in with 48 lower down the order as Goring scored at more than nine an over, with all the Horsham bowlers suffering. Alex Laffertystuck at it for the visitors and took 3-67.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was never much prospect of Horsham chasing such a total and in pursuit of quick runs they were bowled out for 160 in a shade under 35 overs, Rhys Beckwith top-scoring with 34 and Ross Baumann the best bowler with 3-41.

Most Popular
Alex Maynard top scored with 148 as Goring amassed 429-8 v Horsham twos | Picture by Stephen GoodgerAlex Maynard top scored with 148 as Goring amassed 429-8 v Horsham twos | Picture by Stephen Goodger
Alex Maynard top scored with 148 as Goring amassed 429-8 v Horsham twos | Picture by Stephen Goodger

It left Goring second in the table and well-placed for promotion back to Division 3 West.

Ans it’s not the first time in recent seasons Goring’s batsmen have made heafdlines – last season they were set 351 to win at home to Middleton seconds – and reached the target without losing a wicket. And the hero that day with 223, featuring 25 fours and 14 sixes was… one Alex Maynard.

Related topics:Sussex Cricket League