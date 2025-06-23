Sussex Cricket picture gallery: 28 pictures as Jofra Archer makes his return to red ball cricket

The Sussex star trapped Emilio Gay lbw to reduce Durham to 81-2 in reply to Sussex’s 361 all out – with Archer scoring 31 off 34 balls. Durham finished the day on 249/5 with Archer taking 1-28 from 14 overs.
Archer said: "We think we left a few runs out there, obviously 300 runs looks good on the board but given the ball and given the conditions I think we left about 100 runs out there.
"Durham could probably come back and get a lead, but we'll come back tomorrow and hopefully we'll get them out quickly.
"It's a bit hard with the ball and the conditions it'll be quite hard to squeeze a result out of the game, but we're going to try and give ourselves the best opportunity."
Initially a part of England’s Test squad for the five-match home series against India, Archer’s return to the senior team suffered a setback after he picked up an injury late in May.
The 30-year-old last played a Test match in February 2021, when he faced India in Ahmedabad. Persistent injuries to his elbow and back have kept him out of red-ball action since.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.