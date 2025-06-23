Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game.placeholder image
Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game.

Sussex Cricket picture gallery: 28 pictures as Jofra Archer makes his return to red ball cricket

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 18:58 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 20:59 BST
Jofra Archer took his first red ball wicket for four years on day two of Sussex’s County Championship game at Durham.

The Sussex star trapped Emilio Gay lbw to reduce Durham to 81-2 in reply to Sussex’s 361 all out – with Archer scoring 31 off 34 balls. Durham finished the day on 249/5 with Archer taking 1-28 from 14 overs.

Archer said: "We think we left a few runs out there, obviously 300 runs looks good on the board but given the ball and given the conditions I think we left about 100 runs out there.

"Durham could probably come back and get a lead, but we'll come back tomorrow and hopefully we'll get them out quickly.

"It's a bit hard with the ball and the conditions it'll be quite hard to squeeze a result out of the game, but we're going to try and give ourselves the best opportunity."

Initially a part of England’s Test squad for the five-match home series against India, Archer’s return to the senior team suffered a setback after he picked up an injury late in May.

The 30-year-old last played a Test match in February 2021, when he faced India in Ahmedabad. Persistent injuries to his elbow and back have kept him out of red-ball action since.

Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game.

1. Durham v Sussex - day two : Durham v Sussex - day two

Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game. Photo: Sussex Cricket

Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game.

2. Durham v Sussex - day two : Durham v Sussex - day two

Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game. Photo: Sussex Cricket

Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game.

3. Durham v Sussex - day two : Durham v Sussex - day two

Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game. Photo: Sussex Cricket

Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game.

4. Durham v Sussex - day two : Durham v Sussex - day two

Jofra Archer played his first First Class game for Sussex in four years against Durham. Here is the action from day two of the County Championship game. Photo: Sussex Cricket

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Jofra ArcherDurhamIndiaEngland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice