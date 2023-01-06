Sussex duo Freya Davies and Danni Wyatt have been selected for the England Women’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

Alice Capsey is among the 15 names selected in Jon Lewis’ England Women squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, as she continues her comeback from a broken collarbone sustained in the West Indies in December.

Kate Cross is the only other addition to the squad which won all five IT20s in the Caribbean. Issy Wong and Dani Gibson will join the group for the initial period in South Africa as travelling reserves.

England Women will play three warm-up fixtures against New Zealand before the official ICC warm-up games.

Freya Davies (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Head Coach Lewis said: “It’s always exciting to name a World Cup squad, and there’s a great deal of talent in this group. We saw a lot of good things in the West Indies, a lot of progress around shifting our mindset as a team, and I’m excited to see how we take that into the challenge of a global tournament.

“We hope Alice is fit enough, she’s worked incredibly hard alongside the medical staff to get to this point and we’ll give her every chance, but as we saw in the Caribbean the depth of talent and skill in the squad is growing fast, and winning tournaments is about everyone collectively embracing the moment and enjoying the journey.

“It’s an honour for me to lead a team into a World Cup and I know that we will be giving it everything we have got, not only to show everyone who we are as a team and how we want to play, but also to keep inspiring people to play the game we all love so much.”

Squad:

Heather Knight (Western Storm, cap)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (Sussex/South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds)

Danni Wyatt (Sussex/Southern Vipers)

Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Dani Gibson (Western Storm)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Fixtures

Saturday February 11: England Women v West Indies, Paarl, 1pm

Monday February 13: England Women v Ireland, Paarl, 1pm

Saturday February 18: England vs India, Gqeberha, 1pm

Tuesday February 21: England vs Pakistan, Cape Town, 1pm

Thursday February 23 & Friday February 24: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Finals, 1pm

