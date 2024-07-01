Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A superb Bognor display was too good for Hastings, as Ryan Maskell hit a brutal hundred and Bognor's bowlers found some form with the red ball.

Bognor got back to winning ways in style by demolishing Hastings on a glorious day on the south coast.

Electing to field on a low wicket, Bognor started well, with Aditya Rane and Josh Sargeant very economical, supported by excellent fielding on a challenging outfield.

Hastings' opener Caleb Laloo (41) was circumspect as the home side reached 45-0, but finally Sargeant got his reward by pinning Dylan Woolley in front. Rane then dismissed Alex Osborne on the stroke of drinks, and Laloo soon followed to leave the score 69-3.

Josh Sargeant bowls for Bognor against Hastings | Picture: Sussexworld.co.uk

This became 95-3 as Harry Scowen rebuilt, but then, in a brilliant display of hostile fast bowing, Taylor Jaycocks (4-17) blew the Hastings line-up apart with three wickets for no runs in two fabulous overs. He trapped Scowen and John Morgan lbw either side of obliterating Will Hutchings' stumps, and knocked over Richard Smith soon after in the same fashion. Rane and Sargeant wrapped up the innings as Hastings were dismissed for 139.

Interestingly, the home side decided that verbal sparring to Ryan Maskell was the best way to dismiss Bognor's dangerman, but this ill-fated decision simply unleashed a ferocious display of hitting from the Bognor captain. Maskell raced to fifty in 32 balls, before taking his hitting to another level, striking six sixes and 13 fours as he reached a quite brilliant hundred off 54 balls.