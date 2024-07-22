Sussex Premier League: Nomads clear at top... Horsham and Roffey enjoy wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a good advertisement for Sussex Premier League cricket, every game on Saturday ended with a positive result.

Preston Nomads’ victory over Three Bridges moved them 19 points clear of Bridges at the top of the table, with third placed Cuckfield now a further seven points adrift.

Horsham and Roffey won well, Hastings beat East Grinstead by seven wickets but remain in the relegation zone, well beyond bottom club Worthing, but 14 behind Grinstead. And, in a mid table clash, Middleton cruised home against near neighbours Bognor.

Meanwhile, in the Sussex T20 Cup, September’s finalists at Sussex’s Hove HQ are Three Bridges and Preston Nomads after, in Sunday’s semis, Bridges beat Cuckfield and Nomads eliminated Bolney.

Jayden Goodwin notched his first Horsham ton | Picture: Clare Turnbull

Cuckfield 290 all out (57.1 overs) Horsham 294-5 (50.1 overs)

Horsham won by 5 wickets

After electing to field, chasing down nearly 300 runs to win at Cuckfield was an excellent result for Horsham, (without Charlie Tear playing for Scotland in Dundee), who got over the line with 11 balls to spare, overseas player Jayden Goodwin notching his first century for the club.

Cuckfield put on 74 for the first wicket, and with Henry Rogers going well, reached 206-2, but Horsham kept plugging away and once Rogers was out, for a better than run a ball 118, wickets tumbled as they slid to 233-7.

A late recovery staged by William Goss (24) and Sam Candfield (32) hinted at a really formidable total, but Bertie Foreman removed them both to finish with 4-74, after Ollie Sheen (3-55) had hollowed out the middle order before skipper Will Beer took his second wicket to end Cuckfield’s innings.

In reply, Joe Willis and Sussex’s Tom Haines opened with a 51 run partnership – enter Goodwin, whose 122 included 11 fours and 4 sixes.

He was out with the job mostly done, yet, when another wicket fell, Horsham were still 23 short, but Foreman accepted responsibility and his unbeaten 62 got them home without further alarms, telling the County Times: “That was a tough chase, so it was good to get it done!”

Worthing 245 all out (47.5 overs); Roffey 246.4 (60.2 overs);

Roffey won by 6 wickets

At Roffey the hosts pulled off a much-needed win, condemning Worthing to their 11th straight defeat, but, with Roffey without star run maker Theo Rivers, getting 246 to win was quite a task, and they were deeply indebted to a determined hundred from captain Matt Davies.

Worthing chose to bat and were soon in trouble at 25-3, with two wickets for Toby Munt and one for Jamie Atkins. Then, from 72-4 wicketkeeper Campbell Macmillan (80) and Gavin Miles (70) set about posting a positive challenge, abetted by a late 41 from Giorgio Rigali, but, with Munt returning to oust both Miles and Rigali, and two wickets for Will Fenwick, Worthing finished on 245.

With the middle order not always firing, and a longish tail, much depended on Davies and, after they had been reduced to 12-2 he didn’t disappoint. Usman Khan and Jonny Phelps contributed twenties, but at 86-4 there was still much to do.

Davies, though, found a good ally in Munt, and, batting unusually watchfully, the pair kept up with the asking rate of around six an over, their unbroken 160 run fifth wicket partnership taking Roffey to victory with 10 balls in hand, Davies finishing on 115 and Munt 65, Davies saying: “They got more runs than they should have, then their line and length seamers bowled well, but Toby was sensational – for a 17 year old to bowl so well and then get a 60 in a difficult situation was amazing.”

Ahead of a three-day trip to Essex with Sussex U18s, Munt merely said: “Its always good to bat with Davo, he really takes the pressure off.”

This Saturday’s Premier League fixtures: Bognor v Three Bridges, East Grinstead v Roffey, Hastings v Cuckfield, Horsham v Middleton, Preston Nomads v Worthing