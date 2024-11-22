Sussex school among best in Britain for cricket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worth School has been named among the top schools in Britain for cricket for a seventh year in a row.

The Cricketer, the world’s oldest and best-selling cricket magazine, has included Worth on its 2025 list of 100 top schools for cricket.

The inclusion on this prestigious annual list reflects Worth’s cricket coaching programme, the school’s facilities, a compelling fixture list to test and stretch 1st XI players, and how the school make the sport available to both boys and girls.

Cricket coaching at Worth is delivered by Mr Raj Chaudhuri, a former professional cricketer and Level 4 coach who has coached county programmes, academy sides, age group squads and at ICC international tournaments.

The school runs its own cricket academy, with a strong ethos based on developing confidence through competence, supporting aspirational cricketers to achieve their goals in combination with an excellent academic education.

Academy cricketers benefit from regular sessions throughout the year with excellent facilities including indoor and outdoor nets, three bowling machines, a nursery in the Summer Term and video analysis capabilities.

Mr Chaudhuri said: “We are dedicated to providing the best possible cricket programme for boys and girls at Worth and the school is proud to receive this recognition. This is the seventh successive year we have been included on the list but we never stand still and are always trying to push ourselves to new levels in terms of what we provide for the boys and girls we coach.

“Our programme is based on the needs of the individual player. We don’t follow trends but work on fundamentals for the betterment of the player in the long run and hence it is wonderful to see lots of our former students dominate 1st XI premier leagues across the country.”