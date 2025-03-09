Sussex Sharks Women's Tier 2 squad announced

After being awarded Tier 2 status the Sussex Women's team will now play under the Sussex Sharks name and will play at Hove nine times in 2025.

Sussex Cricket has announced the Sussex Sharks Women's Tier 2 squad for the forthcoming 2025 season as they prepare for their first campaign alongside the Men's team at The 1st Central County Ground in 2025.

After being awarded Tier 2 status the Sussex Women's team will now play under the Sussex Sharks name and will play at Hove nine times in 2025.

The Sharks will play in three white-ball competitions in 2025: the T20 Vitality Blast League 2, the Metro Bank One Day Cup League 2 and the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup.

They will once again be led by Alexia Walker, who was appointed as the permanent Head Coach back in December having been in the role since 2019.

The squad for the 2025 season is as follows: Chiara Green, Izzy Collis, Beth Harvey, Lucy Western, Indigo Gentry, Anna Buckle, Phoebe Wilkinson, Tia Joseph, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Lewis, Lottie Curling, Kali-Ann Doherty, Regina Suddahazai-Khan, Maya Champion, Faye Mullins, Alice Noakes, Hope Mullins.

Speaking on the announcement of the squad, Head Coach, Alexia Walker said: "It is an exciting time with the new structure and the new setup, we are really excited to get going. The most important thing is that the girls feel more prepared and more supported than ever from myself and the club.

"The growth of the Women's game over the last five years has just been insane, so for the club to really embrace that journey, to be playing double-headers, playing at Lord's in the T20's has made the girls extremely excited and motivated, but more importantly, hopefully the crowds and new fans will come into the game and support the team."

Sussex Sharks captain, Chiara Green spoke of her high hopes for the team this season: "As a squad we are really excited for the coming season, it will be great to be more integrated with the club with our home games now being at Hove.

“We hope this will bring a new audience to the game and are looking forward to meeting many supporters and Members over the Summer.

"We are extremely lucky to have some great grounds to play at and I know we’re all especially looking forward to the doubleheader fixture at Lords!

"I believe we have a really talented squad, with a few new faces and I am positive this summer with be a very successful one for all the girls and Sussex Cricket!"

Sussex Women Fixtures

There will be three double-headers at Hove this season, where the Men's and Women's teams will play on the same day.

Both the Sussex Men's and Women's team will play competitive Metro Bank One Day Cup fixtures at Arundel in 2025, too.

The Women will commence their campaign at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, 19 April as they face Glamorgan in the Women's One Day Cup.

Their first home fixture will take place one week later, when Yorkshire Women journey down to Hove on Saturday, 26 April in the same competition.

To view the Sussex Women fixtures

Tickets for all of the Women's and Men's games are now available to purchase on the Sussex Cricket website.