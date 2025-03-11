Sussex sign history-making left-arm spinner

Troy Henry | Picture: Sussex Cricket

Sussex Cricket have signed Troy Henry on a one-year Rookie contract, following successful displays at the Club's open trials, held at The 1st Central County Ground in January.

The left-arm spinner and bat, is the former captain of the ACE team, a charity that engages young people of African and Caribbean Heritage, helping to provide them with opportunities to become professionals in the game.

Troy made history when he became the first player to be offered a professional Rookie contract by the ACE programme.

Born and schooled in Hemel Hempstead, he played three National Counties matches last year for Hertfordshire, taking seven wickets and scoring a half century against Northumberland.

He follows in the footsteps of Sussex Men's first team players Brad Currie and Ari Karvelas, who also gained contracts following open trials at Sussex.

Sussex Men's Head Coach, Paul Farbrace, said: "Troy came to us on the open trial day that Colin Bowley our cricket operations manager, organised, and he was one of the players who really stood out.

"Colin then arranged for Troy to come down and spend more time with the squad, and from there his outstanding potential shone through. He has a great attitude and a real hunger to get better.

"The fact that Troy is part of the ACE program only adds to this great story, and we are delighted to be working with Chevy Green, CEO of ACE, to bring Troy to Hove and be part of our first team squad."

Chevy Green, CEO at ACE, added: “I am whole heartedly thankful to Paul Farbrace and Sussex CCC providing this opportunity to Troy - the foundations of ACE are deep rooted in opportunity and our values of culture, togetherness, resilience and enjoyment align.

"Troy is an exceptional young man, a perfect ambassador for the charity and I am excited to enjoy watching this new chapter by Good Old Sussex by the Sea”.