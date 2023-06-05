New Zealand international bowler Henry Shipley has joined Sussex for the next four County Championship games.

Overseas signing Shipley will replace Cheteshwar Pujara for the next round of County Championship games as Pujara represents the India Test side in the World Test Championship final and tour of the West Indies.

Shipleywill be available to the games against Worcestershire, Glamorgan, Derbyshire and Yorkshire. The right-arm seamer plays domestically in New Zealand for Canterbury and has taken 59 first-class wickets in 22 matches at an average of 27.59.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also scored 793 first-class runs at an average of 24.78 and high score of 82.

Henry Shipley of New Zealand fields during game two of the T20 International series v Sri Lanka at University of Otago Oval in April 2023 in Dunedin (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace said: “Henry is an exciting addition to our squad for the next four County Championship matches. We are really looking forward to Henry adding his high level of skill to our bowling attack and helping us to take 20 wickets.

“I’d also like to thank New Zealand Cricket who have been fantastic in their help and support to make this happen.”

And Shipley, who has represented New Zealand 13 times in white-ball cricket, said he was looking forward to playing his part in Sussex’s bid for promotion from Division 2 of the County Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad