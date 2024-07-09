Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Grinstead somehow clawed victory from certain defeat to beat Bognor by three runs in a thrilling Sussex Premier League encounter at the Regis Oval.

Bognor made early inroads to the East Grinstead batting via Aditya Rane and Matt Lee, thanks to good catches from Mike Harris and Taylor Jaycocks.

Grinstead’s batting was always likely to revolve around Will Adkin (59) and Tom Hinley, and it was no surprise when the two combined for a classy partnership of 143. Jaycocks was the man to break the deadlock, trapping Hinley LBW for an excellent 83.

Adkin was then brilliantly run out by Ben Woolnough to start a collapse of 6-18. Rane returned as the star with a brilliant spell of swing bowling, seeing four batsmen fall to catches behind the wicket, and finishing with 6-57.

Ryan Maskell hit another brilliant century for Bognor | Picture: Martin Denyer

In response, Bognor lost Theo Beynon-Ayres early, but captain Ryan Maskell and Harris combined beautifully in a partnership of 160 for the second wicket. For the second week running, Maskell peeled off a brutal century with eight sixes, taking advantage of the windy conditions.

Harris was more circumspect in making a composed 56, and at 174-1, Bognor had the game all but won. However, Maskell holed out off Hinley for 109 off 74 balls, and when Adkin removed Harris with a nip backer, Grinstead had a foot in the door.

What followed was a devastating collapse, as Hinley and Adkin ripped through the Bognor middle order, aided by some ill-judged shot selection. With four runs needed, Adkin bowled Lee to spark scenes of jubilation on the field for Grinstead. Adkin finished with 5-54, whilst Hinley finished with 5-46.