Tale of two collapses as Bognor CC lose by three runs
Bognor made early inroads to the East Grinstead batting via Aditya Rane and Matt Lee, thanks to good catches from Mike Harris and Taylor Jaycocks.
Grinstead’s batting was always likely to revolve around Will Adkin (59) and Tom Hinley, and it was no surprise when the two combined for a classy partnership of 143. Jaycocks was the man to break the deadlock, trapping Hinley LBW for an excellent 83.
Adkin was then brilliantly run out by Ben Woolnough to start a collapse of 6-18. Rane returned as the star with a brilliant spell of swing bowling, seeing four batsmen fall to catches behind the wicket, and finishing with 6-57.
In response, Bognor lost Theo Beynon-Ayres early, but captain Ryan Maskell and Harris combined beautifully in a partnership of 160 for the second wicket. For the second week running, Maskell peeled off a brutal century with eight sixes, taking advantage of the windy conditions.
Harris was more circumspect in making a composed 56, and at 174-1, Bognor had the game all but won. However, Maskell holed out off Hinley for 109 off 74 balls, and when Adkin removed Harris with a nip backer, Grinstead had a foot in the door.
What followed was a devastating collapse, as Hinley and Adkin ripped through the Bognor middle order, aided by some ill-judged shot selection. With four runs needed, Adkin bowled Lee to spark scenes of jubilation on the field for Grinstead. Adkin finished with 5-54, whilst Hinley finished with 5-46.
This was a game well and truly in Bognor’s grasp, and the 1XI need to bounce back with a performance against league leaders Cuckfield next week.
