Tasker Osman Financial Accountants continue to support Newhaven Cricket Club

On a sunny but blustery afternoon, Pett won the toss ]and Captain Adam Murphy decided to bat first.
However, losing wickets at regular intervals stalled any progress towards a competitive score. Only a steady 22 by Murphy allowed Pett to set any total whatsoever but the innings ended at 78 all out after 29.3 overs.
Excellent bowling by Jawad Ali who took 3 wickets for 14 off his 6.3 overs and Lee Pollard with 2 wickets for 12 runs from 8 overs, kept a lid on the Pett innings.
After the tea interval Newhaven scored quickly to knock off the runs required hitting 81 for 3 off 14.5 overs with James Woods top scoring with a classy 30 enabling Newhaven to win by 7 wickets. This result keeps Newhaven in 8th place but there are only 13 points separating 4th to 8th positions in a very tight division.
At the break between innings Jon Sanders from Newhaven Cricket Club's Main Sponsor, Tasker Osman & Co. Financial Accountants, presented a bottle of champagne to the Newhaven Captain, Jonathan Bennett watched on by Newhaven CC Chairman, Dave Bennett.
Tasker Osman have been Newhaven's Main Sponsor now for 24 years. Their annual donation of £750 assists the club in providing opportunities for children and adults to play cricket.
The money goes towards providing equipment for practice sessions as well as match day expenses, for example, pitch fees and match balls.
Jon Sanders of Tasker Osman & Co. said: “We are pleased to assist the cricket club as investing in young people and the local community provides long-term benefits to all."
Newhaven CC Chairman, Dave Bennett, said: "For Tasker Osman to support our cricket club for so many years is a major support enabling us to plan, progress and expand. We are very grateful to Jon & his colleagues for their consistent backing."
