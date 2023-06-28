NationalWorldTV
The Ashes 2023: Seniors are heading to Horsham next week

Not only are the Australian men and ladies teams in England for the Ashes, so are the Australian seniors.
By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST

They will play 15 games in total, including five One-Day Internationals against their England counterparts.

They will also play Scotland and Wales and the six leading counties from the 2022 season.

The most recent match Grey Ashes occurred before the Covid pandemic in December 2019 at the Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane, with England winning a tight game by 10 runs to win the Ashes.

Martyn Ford in action for England seniorsMartyn Ford in action for England seniors
Unlike the Test teams, the Aussie seniors will be coming to Sussex, not once but twice.

The first game of their tour will be against Sussex seniors at Horsham Cricket Club (Cricket Field Road, near Sainsbury’s) on Monday (July 3).

The fifth and final ODI will be played at the Sportsfield, Littlehampton on Sunday, July 30.

The games in Sussex both have 1pm starts.

Gordon Morgan batting in an England seniors matchGordon Morgan batting in an England seniors match
Admission to both games is free and spectators are very welcome.

Refreshments will be available at both games and there will be plenty of parking.

