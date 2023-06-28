They will play 15 games in total, including five One-Day Internationals against their England counterparts.
They will also play Scotland and Wales and the six leading counties from the 2022 season.
The most recent match Grey Ashes occurred before the Covid pandemic in December 2019 at the Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane, with England winning a tight game by 10 runs to win the Ashes.
Unlike the Test teams, the Aussie seniors will be coming to Sussex, not once but twice.
The first game of their tour will be against Sussex seniors at Horsham Cricket Club (Cricket Field Road, near Sainsbury’s) on Monday (July 3).
The fifth and final ODI will be played at the Sportsfield, Littlehampton on Sunday, July 30.
The games in Sussex both have 1pm starts.
Admission to both games is free and spectators are very welcome.
Refreshments will be available at both games and there will be plenty of parking.