Have Sussex fans witnessed one of cricket’s best-ever catches? Many think so after marvelling at a stunning, diving Brad Currie effort on the boundary to save a six and claim a wicket – and help Sussex beat neighbours Hampshire. Oh, and it happened to be his Blast debut.

Currie – who had earlier taken three wickets – took off inches inside the boundary rope to cling on to a shot by Benny Howell that would have otherwise have gone for six.

You can see the catch from two different angles in the video in the embedded tweet by the Vitality Blast account, who tweeted: "STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING. BRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME.”

Oli Carter and Currie were the unlikely heroes as Sussex Sharks upset Hampshire Hawks at Hove to claim only their third win in this season’s Blast.

In quick-scoring conditions at the 1st Central County Ground the reigning champions dragged things back well after Carter (64) and skipper Ravi Bopara (30) took Sussex to 127 for 2 in the 12th over with a stand of 98 in nine overs.

They departed in successive overs and although Sussex got to 183 for 6 it didn’t look enough in quick-scoring conditions.

But by the second ball of the third over Hampshire had slumped to 15 for 3 and were soon 24 for 4. Although Liam Dawson made 59 off 34 balls and their lower order batters kept swinging Sussex won by six runs.