Most cricketing eyes have been on the Ashes this summer – but there’s been plenty of interest in the senior version.

And the Aussies seniors – who have already been to Sussex once to play at Horsham – will be back in the county for their final one-day international against England on Sunday (July 30), which is at Littlehampton CC’s Sportsfield ground.

England have already won the series, going 3-1 up with just this final game to play. The Aussies won the first game by two wickets at Thame. England won the second match by five wickets at Burton CC and secured a resounding win in the third.

Chasing 259 to win off 45 overs, England won with 2.3 overs to spare by nine wickets. Nick Gaywood scored 108 not out.

The Australian seniors have already been to Sussex once on this tour - this is action from their clash with Sussex seniors at Horsham earlier this month | Picture by Tim Peters

England won the fourth game at Chipping Camden. England scored 289-7. Top scorer with 67 was Nasser Hussain’s brother Mel. Australia were 240 all out as England won by 49 runs.