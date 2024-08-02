Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferring Cricket Club celebrated its 160th anniversary in fitting style.

On July 22, 1864, Lady Henty of the local gentry made an entry in her diary that she had just watched Ferring play Kingston – the neighbouring village, it is assuned – in the field. She went on to note that Ferring lost!

There is conjecture as to where ‘the field’ was but there is a good chance it was the very same oneFerring play in today, now called Little Twitten – though the club have played in locations across the village in the past 160 years.

In fact 1864 was a monumental year in cricket history. It was the first year that Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack (the bible of cricket) was published. It was also the first year that overarm bowling was made legal – before that the ball was bowled round-arm or even under-arm. It is also said to be the year first class cricket commenced.

Ferring's 'team of 1864' look the part | Submitted picture

To celebrate the club’s 160th anniversary, an inter club match was held between two sides representing the Ferring CCs of 1864 and 2024.

The 1864 side were dressed in Victorian garb with the 2024 side in their modern kit. The first over of each innings was bowled round or under arm.

The 2024 side batted first and put on 193 with two batters, M Awde and J Binns retiring not out on 50. The 1864 side replied and although there were some spirited innings by A Goodwin (50 ret) and A King (31) they failed by 10 runs to reach the target.

Perhaps it’s fate that the side of 1864 will never win this match and only fitting that modernity triumphs...