'This was more like the Eagles batting we know' - Depleted Crawley Eagles win against Billingshurst

Sussex Cricket League Division 3Crawley Eagles CC 1st XI v Billingshurst CC 1st XIA depleted Eagles 1st team missing 3 regular players due to injures chased down 256 to win by 5 wickets against a strong Billingshurst team at Cherry Lane.

The visitors batted first and scored 255-6 off 45 overs Dan Philips top scoring with 87 Imran Mehboob was the pick of the Eagles bowlers with 3-38 off 9 overs. Eagles openers got the team off to a flyer Shakir Hameed 62 and Razlan Razik 70, veteran Fallah Uddin scored 48 not out to see the home team to brilliant win.

Eagles Captain Usman Bashir was happy after the game. He said: “This was more like the Eagles batting we know, it was a good win against a team who are favourites to win the league, we still have allot of work to do if we are to compete this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eagles travel to Findon on Saturday hoping to continue this winning form.

Shakir 62 and Razlan 70 opening partnership of 109 helped Eagles to chase down 257 to win.

Sussex Cricket League Division 5 West

Crawley Eagles 2nd XI v Rustington CC 1st XI

Captain Wazoomi Waheed was the man of the match as he led his team to a 5 wicket win away at Rustington 1st. Eagles Skipper bowled 2-28 of his 8 overs then hit a crucial 72 to help the team to a well-deserved win. The home team scored 238-3 off 40 overs Eagles chased the target down in 37 overs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 7

Crawley Eagles 3rd XI v Chippingdale CC 2nd XI

Eagles 3rd team lost by 40 runs at home to Chippendale 2nd XI. The vsitor batted first and scored 216-8 off 40 overs Sam Therodirdi top scored with 56 not out Yasser IIyas was the pick of the bowlers with 2-23. In reply the hosts kept losing regular wickets and fell short of the target 176 all out of 37 overs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 8

Crawley Eagles 4th XI v Selsey CC 1st XI

A young Eagles 4th team made the long trip to Selsey ended up on the end of a 7-wicket loss. Eagles batted first scoring 155 all out in reply a strong Selsey 1st team chased the score down in 31 overs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 9

Crawley Eagles 5th XI v Horsham Trinity CC 2nd XI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eagles fifth team made it 3 wins in a row when they beat Trinity 2nds by 7 wickets at home. The visiotors batted first were 97 all out Safwan Muzammil 3-10 of 9 overs was the pick of the bowlers, the host chased down the target in 20 overs to claim the 30 points.

Sussex Cricket League Div 10

Crawley Eagles 6th XI v Chichester Priory 4th XI

Eagles 6th team fell to a heavy defeat away at Priory by 97 runs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 12

Crawley Eagles 7th XI v Horsham Trinity 3rds XI