Three Bridges back to winning ways after astonishing unbeaten century by Thomas

George Thomas his a brilliant 190 not out for Three Bridges | Picture: Steve Robards

An astonishing innings by George Thomas saw Three Bridges win after an absolute run fest against Cuckfield.

Batting first, Cuckfield started steadily as Arran Brown and Conor Golding looked for an early breakthrough. However, it was pretty evident that the pitch was made for batting and it was not a day for the bowlers. Full value for shots was the order of the day as the ball came nicely onto the bat, the batters able to trust the bounce and the outfield rapid, not to mention the short boundary at the TBR end. Openers Joe Cambridge and Sussex CCC youngster, Henry Rogers took full advantage and it was not until the 28th over before Ben Lucking bowled the former for a well made 65 to get Bridges on the board. The score was 133 so the home side had done pretty well to keep the score in check on what was frankly a road.

Lucking kept plugging away and picked up 2 more wickets and with Cuckfield 229-3 in the 48th a score of around 300 looked likely. What followed over the next 10 overs was an awesome display of batting by young Rogers as he smashed the ball to all parts. He amassed a masterful 169, containing 12 boundaries and 9 maximum’s to take his side to 343-7 as he was last man out in the 58th over. He was supported by Jake Gibson, their pro from New Zealand who made 33 and Ollie Graham, who earlier made 39. For Bridges, Golding and George Thomas picked up 2 wickets apiece during the carnage to go alongside Lucking’s earlier 3.

Following a few sprinkles of rain at the interval, the sunshine returned and Bridges openers set about the task of hunting down that huge target in the 52 overs available. James Russell made 24 before he was trapped LBW in the 14th over, but the score had advanced to a healthy 69.

Rahul Tangirala joined Sussex man George Thomas in the middle and the pair delighted the home crowd with a wonderful partnership of 138 in just 19 overs before Rahul fell for an excellent 65. Big hitting Luke Beaufort was next up but it wasn’t to be his day as he fell to Gibson for 14, leaving his side at 243-3. At this point there were 13 overs and 2 balls left for Bridges to score the 101 more runs for victory, or an unlikely seven wickets for Cuckfield to emerge as victors.

Skipper Joe Walker had joined Thomas and played a full part as the pair raced home with 2 overs to spare. Walker made an unbeaten 38 in fine style but he had the best seat in the house as Thomas ended on a truly magnificent 190 not out off just 151 balls, with 24 boundaries and 4 maximums. The power and precision he displayed was a true joy to watch and having been on the pitch for every minute of play on a searing day of heat was a remarkable feat of endurance. His knock, and that of his Sussex mate Rogers in the first dig, are right up there amongst the very best we’ve seen on the ground and treated everyone in attendance, who didn’t have to bowl that is.

In all honesty it was an unfair contest between bat and ball with practically no turn for the spinners or movement for the quicks, but what a spectacle.

Bridges move up a spot to fourth and travel to sixth-placed Middleton next Saturday.

Half centuries by Raminda Wijesooriya (66), Usman Khan (50 not out) and Fazlan Nizamdeen (51 not out) saw Ifield cruise to a seven-wicket against East Grinstead. Dan Smith took 5-76 as Ifield bowled Grinstead out for 201.

Ifield travel to Cuckfield on Saturday.