Three Bridges Cricket Club are hungry for more silverware this season, says skipper Walker

Three Bridges won the T20 Cup last year - and skipper Joe Walker says the squad is hungry for more silverware this season.

Bridges beat Sussex Cricket League Premier Division champions Preston Nomads in the showpiece final at Hove at the end of last season.

They also finished third in the Premier Division, just 21 points behind champions Nomads.

And now Walker is hoping for more success this year.

Three Bridges skipper Joe Walker. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be back leading this group of lads. We’ve got a real strong core of boys who have been around for many a year now so really excited to see what this group can do.

‘Obviously we had a taste of silverware last year, so the boys are hungry for more. I think we play our best brand of cricket when we have fun, so we will look to let the boys express themselves and enjoy their cricket is where we will get the most out of them.”

Bridges have lost Scott Lenham, who has returned to his former club Eastbourne as skipper, from last year’s squad as well as big-hitting overseas star Matt Boyle.

But they have brought in George Thomas, who left Somerset in the winter and was signed by Sussex on a rookie contract, and South African Luke Beaufort as their overseas.

In his 19 List-A appearances for Somerset, top -order batter Thomas has accumulated 493 runs with a top score of 106 not-out. He also featured in four T20’s, amassing 127 runs at an average of 31.75.

On Beaufort, Walker said: “Luke joins us from South Africa where he is a highly regarded talent from Port Elizabeth.

“He has represented South Africa at U19 level and is currently contracted to South Western Districts. We are really looking forward to welcoming Luke and seeing what he can add to this group.”

Walker picked out Rahul Tangirala as a player to watch this season. The youngster has just come off the back of a brilliant season in Sydney where he made his first grade debut for St George’s.

Bridges travel to Brighton and Hove for their first competitive fixture of the season on Saturday May 3 in the T20 Cup.

Bridges host newly-promoted Ifield in their Premier Division opener on Saturday May 10 and face a trip to champions Nomads a week later for their first away trip.