Three Bridges Cricket Club Junior Awards 2024 - in pictures

The club’s junior section had a successful year – here are some of the team achievements:

U10s - finished second in their friendlies ‘league’ U11s - won the Sussex junior cricket festival shield U12s - divisional league winners U13s - divisional league winners and indoor league winners. U15s -ECB regional t20 finalists and league cup winners

All age groups awarded batter, bowler and manager’s player awards.

Sussex Junior Festival achievements Ali Siddique - 3x50s in u13 festival week Maiwand Noorzai - 6 for 8 in the u11 shield final and 57* earlier in the week

Three Junior players – Louis Ricketts, Fin Cook, Ciaran Simpkin – were also recognised for their coaching efforts with the younger players. Also acknowledged that 18 junior players had played and contributed to the men’s teams this season showing that the club has a recognised pathway to senior cricket for its talented juniors. 1st team captainJoe Walker attended and gave out the awards.

TBCC Ladies achievements were also recognised - they reached the knock out stages of the ladies softball league for the first time. Batter’s award went to Susan Aldridge; Bowler’s award to Lynne Oakes; Player’s Player - Claire Johnson. Nick Parker TBCC junior co-ordinator said: “This season’s achievements positively reflect the efforts and commitment of so many, but more importantly show that TBCC provide a safe, inclusive and fun environment for young people to enjoy and develop their cricketing skills.” Ladies coach Nigel Ventham said: “The Ladies team are an important and valued part of TBCC and it’s great to see them go from strength to strength.” Any enquiries about junior, ladies or men’s cricket please email [email protected]

U12 batter - Henry Lawson Photo: TBCC

U13 manager's award - Harry O'Sullivan Photo: TBCC

U12- manager's player - Kia Sekhon Photo: TBCC

U13 bowler - Daniyal Liaqat Photo: TBCC