Three Bridges cruise to win over Roffey, Ifield lose tight game with Middleton
Skipper Joe Walker won the toss and elected to field first and the bowlers were on top from the off with only Sajeer Nizam getting going with 61 from 53 balls.
Connor Golding (4-31), George Cave (3-38) and Rowan Naude (2-36) were the pick of the bowlers as Roffey were bowled out for 181.
Bridges lost three wickets in the chase but skipper Joe Walker 77 not out) and Luke Beaufort (60) helped see them home.
Bridges finish the first half of the season third in the table, two points behind second-placed Preston Nomads and 39 points behind leaders Horsham.
Ifield lost to Middleton to Saturday in a close affair, falling just 12 runs short.
Toby Barton (59), Harry Hovey (42) and Wesley Bedja (55 not out) got Middleton up 214-9 in a rain interrupted innings.
Dan Smith (4-45) and Fazlan Nizamdeen (3-82) bowled well for Ifield.
In reply, Mike Norris (46), Raminda Wijesooriya (28), Nizamdeen (35), Mahad Ahmed (42) and Sachit Patel (25) all contributed with the bat but they ultimately fell just short,
Sean Heather took 3-22 for Middleton.
Ifield finish the first half of the season second from bottom, 18 points above bottom-placed Bognor.
Ifield host Bridges on Saturday.
