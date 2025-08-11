Three Bridges denied win by Haywards Heath rearguard

By Steve Bone
Published 11th Aug 2025, 08:29 BST
Three Bridges CC were one wicket short of forcing a victory at Haywards Heath in their latest Sussex Premier League outing.

After electing to bat, Bridges piled up 329-7 with Luke Beaufort scoring 98, Rahul Tangirala 62, Jow Walker 58 and James Russell 56.

Heath were always going to struggle to reach the target and it was a question of whether Bridges could bowl them – and they so nearly did.

Despite 85 from Umar Amin and 53 by Freddie Wallis, Heath lost wickets regularly as Rowan Naude took 4-59 and Ben Lucking 4-74.

Three Bridges batting at Bognor recently | Picture: Chris Hatton
Three Bridges batting at Bognor recently | Picture: Chris Hatton

But Bridges ran out of time and had to settle for a draw which leaves them fourth in the table – 22 points behind second-placed Preston Nomads – while Hayeards Heath are fifth, 21 points behimd Bridges.

It’s looking bleak for Ifield, who are now bottom of the table and 53 points off safety with four games to play after a nig defeat away to runaway leaders Horsham.

Horsham put Ifield in and they were soon 24-3. Then, Usman Khan and Archit Patel both made 30s, and there were 20s from Josh Medley, Fazlan Nizamdeen and Jack Groves.

But, despite a late rally, wickets fell regularly with Ollie Sheen continuing his excellent recent form with 5-41, well supported by George Briance’s 3-44.

A target of 178 looked mighty thin, and so it proved, with Horsham knocking off the runs to win by 10 wickets with more than 33 overs unused, a huge thrashing as Will Beer ended on 100 not out and Joe Willis 68 not out.

This weekend, Three Bridges host East Grinstead and Ifield entertain Haywards Heath.

