Three Bridges edge thriller with champions Nomads as they make it two wins from two

Despite missing a few regulars, Three Bridges edged a thriller at champions Preston Nomads yesterday winning by just four runs.

Bridges batting first looked set to post a score well in excess of 300 with openers Rahul Tangirala (61) and George Thomas (81) both in imperious form.

However, reigning champs Nomads showed their quality as they fought back after the early onslaught to reduce Bridges to 268-9 off their 50 overs.

Joe Walker (24) and Luke Beaufort (44) also made useful contributions and for the hosts Zayn Kahn bowled with swing and pace to claim a fine 6-62.

George Thomas top scored for Three Bridges | Picture: Steve Robards

Nomads would have been confident of chasing down that total on a good pitch and their innings started positively despite the early loss of Phillips for 8 to the offies from Beaufort. The introduction of Thomas from the dog pound end swung the game in Bridges favour as he has fellow Sussex pro Dan Ibrahim smartly caught behind by skipper Walker for 24.

Another Sussex man, Archie Lenham, fell victim to Thomas for a duck, a ridiculous call left opener Bartosh-Short well out of his ground to be run out and Lucking had Ammad Khan caught for 6 leaving the hosts reeling at 140-6 and Bridges firmly in the pound seats.

But Nomads are made of stern stuff and would fight all the way to the very end. But Ollie Brown produced a fine spell of seam bowling to clean bowl both Balaaj Khan (33) and skipper Nav Patel (20) who both threatened to swing the game back to the hosts.

Even with them both gone and the game seemingly lost, Joe Musto (55) simply wouldn’t lie down and with support from Faith (19) they kept chipping away at the Bridges total. Thomas (3-33) returned to grab his 3rd as Faith holed out to Beaufort in the deep, Zayn Khan followed also holing out to Tangirala off Arran Brown.

Ollie Brown followed Thomas to round off the innings and it was a nail biting last over as Musto managed to get to the last ball needing 6 to win or 4 for a tie. But it was fitting that Brown (3-40) had the last word as Musto couldn’t quite pull off a heroic win as he was pouched at long off by Tangirala leaving his side an agonising 4 runs short.

A great game between two title contenders enjoyed by those in attendance.

Bridges return to the Barker-Meads next week as they host Bognor.

Ifield lost their first home game of the campaign with Roffey triumphing by 174 runs.