Three Bridges enjoy great weekend with wins in league and cup

Rowan Naude took seven wickets against Middleton | Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

Three Bridges 1st XI enjoyed a great weekend with wins in the League on Saturday, and at Preston Nomads in The Daniel Oliver T20 Cup quarter final on Sunday.

Saturday saw the boys travel down to Middleton expecting another flat track and bat to dominate ball. But with the hot weather and some challenges for the home side with hybrid pitches the match was played on a dry used wicket which made batting tough and spin the order of the day.

Winning the toss, Captain Joe Walker, had no hesitation in batting first, realising that the pitch would get more difficult as the day wore on. Bridges managed to post a very respectable 217 all out in just under 48 overs and were grateful to opener James Russell who made an excellent 64 in what was clearly the innings of the day.

All the spin bowlers were extracting exaggerated turn and nobody really looked in apart from Russell. However, useful contributions from Michael Cowdrey returning from injury, Beaufort and Tangirala helped the total but Ben Lucking was the pick of the rest with an invaluable 36 to lift the Bridges score.

Luke Beaufort hit 59 from 35 balls against Nomads in the cup | Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

In reply, Bridges opened with Lucking and Arran Brown but neither could find the early breakthrough so big brother Ollie replaced Arran, with Rowan Naude, on for Lucking. Both had early success as Brown removed both openers in his 5 over spell and Naude got into his work as he started to work his way through the Middleton lineup.

Whilst the pitch was perfect for his offies, he bowled beautifully and was absolutely outstanding throughout to return a match winning 7-30. It wasn’t all one way traffic though as the home overseas pro, Bedja, smashed a quickfire 44 to give an inkling of hope to his side but George Cave was introduced to the attack, and realising that the pitch offered little to the seamers, sent down a low full toss that was whipped to deep square where Brown junior pouched the catch. Middleton were all out for 160 and 30 points for Bridges lifts them up to third.

On to Sunday and another away day saw an absolute nail biter between last years Finalists.

Batting first Bridges opened up with Conor Golding and Rahul Tangirala and the pair made a busy start without peppering the boundary. Golding fell and Walker joined Tangirala but the latter danced past one to be stumped with the score on 28 in the 5th. The partnership of the innings saw Luke Beaufort and Walker play superbly to elevate the score to 118 before Luke fell for an excellent 59 off just 35 balls.

Bridges would’ve been eyeing 170 but lost momentum when Joe fell two overs later and could only muster 14 runs off the last 21 balls as wickets tumbled and Nomads fought back.

In reply Arran Brown dismissed Phillips cheaply and Golding was luckless as the pair saw Nomads at 51-1 at the end of the Powerplay. A tough chance, if taken, would’ve seen parity for the two power plays so the game was finely balanced, although Bridges slow finish had Nomads in the pound seats. But that man Naude entered the fray and again bowled superbly in the conditions to pick up 3 wickets for just 13 runs in his 4 over spell.

At 96-4 with and 53 needed off 31 balls a close finish was on the cards. Everyone was waiting for that definitive over the would see the contest swing one way or the other but as the game progressed the game got tighter and tighter. Previously unused, Cavey was called into the attack to bowl the 18th and 20th and was superb as he gave up just 14 runs to see his side home by just a single run. All the bowlers contributed throughout and although Nomads were only four down at the end it was a display of nerve and control from all, particularly Cave as he was mobbed by his teammates for defending the 11 needed off his last over.

Bridges will take on Bolney on July 27th in the Semi for a place at Hove to defend their title.

In the League they host Roffey next Saturday at the Barker-Meads.

Ifield suffered a heavy 279 run defeat to Ifield on Saturday after being bowled out for 71.

Cuckfield batted first and got to 350/5 thanks to centuries from Joe Cambridge (119) and Oli Carter (106 not out). In reply, Theo Barker (4-15) and Henry Rogers (4-13) tore through the Ifield batting line-up.

Ifield host Middleton on Saturday.