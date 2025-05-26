Three Bridges joint top after making it three wins in three, Ifield lose again

Rahul Tangirala batted well before a controversial dismissal. SR2505112. Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

A comfortable eight-wicket win made it three wins in three for Three Bridges on Saturday.

Bridges welcomed struggling Bognor the Barker-Meads and after a 30 minute delay due to the overnight rain, skipper Joe Walker won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first.

The overhead conditions and a fresh pitch offered encouragement to opening pair, Conor Golding and Arran Brown, and it wasn’t long before Golding trapped Absar Muhammad plumb in front to get his side on their way.

Brown, with his best spell so far this season, was unlucky to go wicketless as he, alongside Golding, beat the bat repeatedly and the edges eluding the close in fielders.

Fazlan Nizamdeen hit 81 for Ifield.

Replacing Golding, Ollie Blandford, making his first League start of the season, immediately found his rhythm and bowled with discipline and accuracy to account for Ryan Maskell and Theo Beynon-Ayres. That pair had ridden their luck at times but also played some attractive shots to get through a difficult period, so Bridges were glad to see them back in the sheds and Bognor at 83-3.

Big brother, Ollie Brown, replaced Arran and found the edge of Oliver Dabinett-Jays, smartly pouched by Milo Price at slip, Bognor 109-4. Into the attack came George Cave, who bowled a lovely spell picking up the wickets of Luke Smith and Harry Walker, Bognor now in trouble at 134-6.

With the spin twins of Ben Lucking and Rowan Naude taking over, Bridges were looking to wrap the innings up quickly and that looked increasingly likely as Lucking accounted for Charlie Jays, Tanay Avhad and Robert Anderson leaving Bognor on 172-9. But a fine last wicket stand of 49 between Taylor Jaycocks, who finished unbeaten on 50, and Josh Sargeant 23*, elevated the visitors to 221-9 at the end of their 50.

Without the absent George Thomas and injured James Russell, new opening pair Golding and Rahul Tangirala were given the task of getting their side off to a good start. They didn’t disappoint as they took their side to 57 before Sargeant got a beauty to nip back through Golding’s defences and hitting his off stump.

He played well for his 27. Any thoughts of Bognor applying pressure were firmly negated as skipper Walker joined Rahul and both played beautifully as they started to dominate. Shortly after bringing up his half century, Rahul was the subject of a dismissal that was the talking point of the day. Facing a free hit, following a no-ball, he danced down the pitch without fear of being stumped. Missing the ball he turned to walk back to his crease to see keeper Maskell, who had broken the stumps when gathering the ball, pull the stump out of the ground to claim a run out. There was a meeting of the umpires and up went the finger, much to Rahul’s surprise. He was clearly not in agreement as he strode from the field at a pace close to Olympic standards.

It was quick thinking by Maskell and the umpires made the call they believed to be correct and they, along with the players, enjoyed a healthy, friendly debate after the game over a few beers. We’re all still slightly unsure but my quid says Rahul was unlucky there.

It doesn’t detract from his fine innings and great form that his is enjoying so far this season. The irony is that his dismissal introduced Luke Beaufort to the proceedings and he simply destroyed anything sent his was as he masterfully played with power and precision to record an unbeaten 68 off just 48 balls. There were three huge maximums to go alongside seven boundaries and he and Walker, who was terrific at No.3, saw the side home with 13+ overs to spare. The skipper unbeaten on 59 as his side romped home by 8 wickets.

Bridges travel to Horsham in a top of the table clash next Saturday. A big game for both unbeaten sides.

The next round of the T20 Cup is on Sunday as Bridges host Ifield.

Ifield put up a good fight as they lost to reigning champions Preston Nomads by 49 runs. Dan Philips top scored with 91 as Nomads posted 287/9. Archit Patel (3/41) and Dan Smith (3/50) were the pick of the Ifield bowlers.

Fazlan Nizamdeen hit 81 in the reply but Graeme Dean’s side were bowled out for 238. Ifield travel to Bognor on Saturday in a bottom-of-the-table clash.