Three Bridges lose thriller to East Grinstead by just ONE wicket with one ball to spare

For most of the game, Three Bridges looked like they were heading to a victory against East Grinstead in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.

But somehow the home side managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat by just ONE wicket with ONE ball to spare in a thriller at the Saint Hill Ground.

Bridges skipper Joe Walker won the toss and elected to bat on a sunny day. Openers James Russell (51) and Rahul Tangirala (66) both batted well and put on 105 for the first wicket.

But after that they lost wickets at regular intervals and only Luke Beaufort (47), Milo price (27) and George Cave (27 not out) scored over 20 as they finished on an under par 253 all out from 54.2 overs.

Thanvi Choudhury took 4/64 from Grinstead.

From the off, Bridges were on top with the ball with only Rudy Northcott (86) and Rhys Hunt (36 from 83 balls) showing any resistance as the home side found themselves 183-8 and heading for a defeat or draw.

But number nine Kieran Finnegan (45 not out) and number 10 Oliver Cash (34) had other ideas and got them to within nine of the target before the latter fell.

Skipper Lewis Hatchett then came in and helped Finnegan see Grinstead to an unlikely victory with just a ball to spare.

Bridges will look to bounce back at home to Cuckfield on Saturday.