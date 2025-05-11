Three Bridges win season opener against local rivals Ifield

Three Bridges got their League campaign underway in emphatic style with an eight-wicket victory over Premier League new boys Ifield CC on a beautiful day at the Barker-Meads.

Batting first, Ifield made a cautious start as Arran Brown and Conor Golding restricted them to 32 off the 10 over Powerplay but were unable to make the breakthrough. However the introduction of Ben Lucking saw Dan Smith depart for 17 with the score on 63 before George Thomas found the edge of Mike Norris’ bat, who departed for a well made 39. Enter Ifield’s overseas pro, Raminda Wijesooriya, who entertained the many in attendance with a fantastic innings of exactly 100.

He was supported by Usman Khan (25), who can count Bridges among his previous clubs, who showed his ability but again contributed to his own downfall when well set. Wijesooriya departed on 208-4 with Ifield eyeing up a total close to 300, but Bridges showed their strength by restricting them to 262-8 at the end of the 50.

Pick of the Bridges bowling on a pretty flat deck were George Cave, with an excellent 3-48, and Lucking with 2-38 showing why he was the League’s top wicket taker last season.

Centurions George Thomas and Luke Beaufort | Pictures: Steve Robards

Bridges reply kicked off with little drama as James Russell (41) and Thomas put on 92 for the first wicket, before another ex-Bridges man, Mahad Ahmed (2-44), bowled Russell who was struggling with a calf injury and had to be carried from the field.

Disappointing for him as he may well face a few weeks in the sidelines as he recovers from that. Despite the loss of Rahul Tangirala for a duck, and maybe a cause of optimism for the visitors with Bridges on 98-2, what followed was an absolute masterclass from Thomas and Luke Beaufort. Although not chance less both men showed power and precision as they demolished the Ifield attack.

Thomas’ unbeaten, run a ball, 111 contained 11 boundaries and 5 maximums and was a delight to witness. But Beaufort was not going to be outdone as some ferocious stroke play saw him race to his own century off just 66 balls with 8 boundaries and 8 maximums. It was exhilarating to watch and brought their side to victory in the 39th over.

Bridges travel to Nomads in the League next Saturday.