Top of the table battle for West Wittering CC 2s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Henfield CC 2s vs West Wittering CC 2s

With the top of the table West Wittering travelling across to the third placed team Henfield it was going to be a massive battle as either team could be top after the game.

The home side won the toss and decided to field first on a track that looked fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The score was going well and at 36 Dom Fecher (12) was caught behind Off Ed Helps. Then a carnage of wickets over the next 30 odd runs and the travelling leaders slumped to 70 for 7 with only Tom Goodall managing double figures (23).

Tell us your cricket club news.

However Jordan Dear and Jack Harte-Rowlands dug in and started the recovery. With the odd boundary every other over there was resistant and control, until Dear fell for 45 and the tail didn’t really wag after that.

With Harte-Rowlands not out on 48. All out for 173 with the pick of the bowlers Ed Helps 4 for 33. Dananjaya Weerawansa 2 for 15

Henfield started well with 12 off the first over and Craig Scott clearing the ground for a mighty maximum off the 6th ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

was looking great for the team looking to go top this evening. But Jordan Dear was in the zone and bagged the openers with a caught to Goodall and then a smart low slip caught by Fecher to have the host down to 43 for 2. Skipper Kev Allsobrook started at the pavilion end and started with a wicket in his first over.

Then again in the second, followed by the third and fourth in the third. Wickets were tumbling and the game was shifting towards the visitors.

Rohit Chauhan then bowled brilliantly as a tendon to Allsobrook and the middle order perished. Henfield skipper Ben Helps (29) tried to hold some order at the end but Allsobrook mopped up with some excellent catching, notably Poppy Hutton, Dear x 2 and Fecher x 2.

With the game almost over and Henfield 110 for 9, victory looked in site. However Angelo Twinkle (23) and Tom Lewis (14) wanted to write a different script. With Allsobrook and Chauhan off it was down to Poppy Hutton to grab the final wicket – Henfield all out for 150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad