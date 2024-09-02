Top-of-the-table clash sees newly-promoted Chippingdale just miss out on victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following last weekend’s washout where Chippingdale CC secured promotion to Div 3W a great game was played out between the top two teams in the league Chippingdale and Ansty

Earlier in the season Chippingdale has successfully chased down 235 at the Ansty ground. On Saturday at the Rotary Ground the boot was on the other foot.

Chipps skipper Josh Bourne won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket which turned out to be a bit of challenge. Early wickets fell before a nice partnership between Bourne and Mead of 96 steadied the ship. After Meads was out it was left to skipper Bourne to take Chipps to a challenging score of 222 for 8 with Josh scoring a great 106 off 111 balls. This was his first century of the season and a timely return to form.

Into bat went Ansty and their innings followed a similar pattern to Chipps with them falling to 15 for 2 and then 89 for 3.

Some tight bowling by Allwright and Lewis Wells tied Ansty down but a partnership of 123 between Green and Van der Jeugd meant this was going to be a exciting finish. Two quick wickets fell but an over which saw 19 runs off it by Van der Jeugd including 3 big sixes and took him to a great century.

The game was still in the balance with 7 needed off the last over.

Ansty sealed the win with one ball to spare with Van der Jeugd finishing unbeaten on 128 to to take home the 30 points and firm up 2nd place in Div 4W.

A great game played in excellent spirit.

Last round of games next week with Chippingdale making the trip to West Wittering to try and finish a fantastic season on a high and then look forward to being back in Div 3 in 2025