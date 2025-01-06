Two Sussex Cricket League titles celebrated by Little Common Ramblers in fantastic 2024 season
In his tenth season as captain, Jon Meredith, saw the club's 1st XI promoted as champions of Division 4 which means that the club will be competing at their highest level in over 140 years of history in the 2025 season.
As well as the league trophy, the 1st XI picked up two individual awards. Malcolm Johnson for the best batter with an astonishing 940 runs at an average of 67.14.
While Varun Khullar finished top of the bowlers with 37 wickets at an average of just 9.08. Malcolm's fantastic debut season for the Ramblers was recognised by his team-mates also picking up the club’s players player award.
The club’s 2nd XI missed out on promotion finishing in 4th position in Division 7 only due to a rain abandoned game vs. bottom place Mayfield on the final day.
However, Jack Bounsall picked up the leagues best bowler award with 32 wickets at an average of 14.38. The 2nd XI players player and batting award went to Alex Coombs who scored an impressive 617 runs at an average of 56.09.
The 3rd XI also celebrated the Division 12 title with Marc Redhead collecting the trophy in his debut season as captain. Individual club awards went to Steve Brook for batting & bowling whilst Ben Mitchell picked up the players’ player award.
Other members awarded were Adam Wickens for his volunteering as club umpire and Ray Westwood for his work on the ground and scoring.
In 2025, the club have expanded to include a 4th XI for the first time. If there are any interested players please contact the club on their social media with their first indoor net session on 31st January at Claremont Prep School. Contact Jake Ralph for more information on 07469 963 001 or [email protected].