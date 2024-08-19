Uckfield undone by Saints
Lewes St Michaels got the win at Uckfield after posting a big score to edge them closer to the top two in the league.
Saints made it five wins on the bounce in the league and bounced back after an agonising 6 run defeat in the Sussex Slam Quarter Final against Willingdon.
Naimat Zafary played a wonderful innings, hitting 87 and formed a great partnership with fellow opener Richard Arnold, who batted excellently for his 47. Upon that solid platform Saints continued to build, with Phil Loveland-Stuart (39), George Scott (33) and Sakhib Syed (19) all contributing really good innings to get the visitors up to 258 from their 40. Paul Iswariah took 3-50 for the hosts.
Andrew Turner (62) and Darren Spice (59) put on an excellent first wicket stand in reply. LSM's usually tight fielding was affected by a contagious bout of dropped catches, which didn't help with the defence of their total.
However, Captain Pratik Patel brought himself on and dried up the runs with an economic spell of 1-27. Matt Piller took 2-22 to further tighten the screw and Naweed Zafary bowled excellently, taking 2-2 from 4 overs, as Uckfield finished on 173.
Next up: Saints at home to league leaders Kerala Strikers, as Saints look to continue putting pressure on the two sides above them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.