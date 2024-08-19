Uckfield undone by Saints

Action at Uckfield.

Uckfield Anderida 173-5 (40 overs) v Lewes St Michaels 258-9 (40 overs)

Lewes St Michaels got the win at Uckfield after posting a big score to edge them closer to the top two in the league.

Saints made it five wins on the bounce in the league and bounced back after an agonising 6 run defeat in the Sussex Slam Quarter Final against Willingdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naimat Zafary played a wonderful innings, hitting 87 and formed a great partnership with fellow opener Richard Arnold, who batted excellently for his 47. Upon that solid platform Saints continued to build, with Phil Loveland-Stuart (39), George Scott (33) and Sakhib Syed (19) all contributing really good innings to get the visitors up to 258 from their 40. Paul Iswariah took 3-50 for the hosts.

After the game at Uckfield, celebrating Captain Patel's birthday.

Andrew Turner (62) and Darren Spice (59) put on an excellent first wicket stand in reply. LSM's usually tight fielding was affected by a contagious bout of dropped catches, which didn't help with the defence of their total.

However, Captain Pratik Patel brought himself on and dried up the runs with an economic spell of 1-27. Matt Piller took 2-22 to further tighten the screw and Naweed Zafary bowled excellently, taking 2-2 from 4 overs, as Uckfield finished on 173.

Next up: Saints at home to league leaders Kerala Strikers, as Saints look to continue putting pressure on the two sides above them.