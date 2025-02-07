Umpires and scorers needed by Worthing Cricket Club
Whether you're an experienced hand or new to the game, they welcome individuals eager to get involved and play a huge role in ensuring the club can get the games on.
With five Saturday league sides across all levels of the game, there’s flexibility with the role you can take up. They offer training and support, a friendly atmosphere and the chance to be part of a club that prides itself on inclusivity and community spirit.
As always, new players are also welcome. With teams throughout the divisions of the Sussex Cricket League, there is space for everyone.
If you’re more interested in friendly cricket, WCC have 20 Sunday fixtures that they would love to use to bring people into the club.
Get in touch at [email protected] if you’d like to find out any more.