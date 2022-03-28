EDFCC are a small village cricket club with big ambitions to become the most welcoming place to play village cricket in East Sussex.

This Sunday 3rd April, the club will launch new under-13 teams with new recruits signing up and celebrating with a famous East Dean cricket tea (see photos)

In 2021, EDFCC ran hugely popular All Stars and Dynamos cricket programme for 5-7 and 8-11 year olds respectively with 53 boys and girls learning to play cricket on Sundays in East Dean over the summer of 2021.

East Dean and Friston CC's Caylan Parfitt

At the end of the programme, a group of the older girls wanted to continue playing into the summer however to great disappointment, EDFCC was unable to provide the female coaching required to make this happen. EDFCC Youth Team leader Caylan Parfitt saw an opportunity, ‘We are over the moon to now be able to offer girls cricket at our village cricket club’

Youth development is one of the priorities for EDFCC and so the Club supported Caylan, who studied Sport Science locally at University of Brighton, to develop a plan to launch an Under 13 squad in 2022. EDFCC is very grateful to Wealden DC for providing financial support which has proved vital to kick start and subsidise this rural sport initiative.

For £90, players will receive junior membership, a Club cricket shirt and 16 professionally coached cricket net sessions in East Dean. The Club is employing a squad of three female and male coaches to provide a high quality training environment on Monday evenings during the summer on the new wicket which was built in 2020 following an appeal to Jay Chou which went viral.

It is hoped that a number of matches will be organised vs other local cricket clubs later in the summer

Club Vice Chairman Jason Woodford said: ‘East Dean & Friston cricket club is a welcoming village club where anyone can make friends and learn to play cricket against the backdrop of Beachy Head and our beautiful Downland scenery. If you’re 12 years old and want to play cricket, come and find out more at 11am on 3rd April’

The club are inviting applications from local 12 year olds and their parents / guardians via its website – search for East Dean Tigers cricket club on Google, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Or register here - https://club.spond.com/landing/signup/edfcc