Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club under-15s played the regional semi-final and final of the national Vitality ECB U15 T20 competition.

Having beaten Sevenoaks Vine CC in Priory Park a couple of weeks earlier Chichester travelled to Horsham Cricket Club to face their regional opponents.

Their first match was the semi-final against Tring Park CC from Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester won the toss and elected to bat first; they usually prefer to set a target to defend. Opener Freddie Gillett immediately challenged the bowlers and from anything slightly off target he looked to score – retiring on 53 from 35 balls.

Chi Priory Park U15s did superbly in the regional T20s

James Connolly, further down the order, scored 25 from 23 balls, but the other batters struggled to make a significant impact.

Chichester finally batting out their offers reaching 129-7.

A steady start from Tring looked to be setting the foundations for a good run chase, but once the first wicket was lost in the sixth over things began to increase in difficulty.

One of Tring’s openers posted a top score of 28 from 40 balls, but others really struggled to make any headway.

Chichester Priory Park U15s in regional T20 action | Contributed picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tring completed the innings on 85-8; Chichester winning by 44 runs.

Pick of the Chichester bowlers was Tom Baily – 3.5 overs, 3-15.

The regional final match, played in the afternoon, saw Chichester facing Surrey representatives Banstead CC

Banstead won the toss and elected to bat. However Chichester immediately made an impact with two wickets in the first of Freddie Gillett’s overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However from that moment things became a lot more difficult for Chi, with opener Ralphie Albert eventually retiring on 51, and their number four making 41 from 39 balls.

At times Chichester were able to restrict their opponents but each time they managed to move the scoreboard on. Banstead posting 147-4 from 20 overs.

Chichester, unusually for them in this competition, had a good total to chase.

Tom Baily, 28 from 47 balls, showed some resistance in the chase against some exceptionally good bowling from the Banstead team.

Their spin bowlers had too much for Chichester on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester never really got on top of the chase and finished 75-8 from 20 overs, losing by 72 runs.

It was a disappointing end to a fantastic competition in which Chichester found themselves in touching distance of a national semi-final at Wokingham. But it was not to be and Banstead move on to that round of the competition.