Under-15 duo break Aldwick cricket record

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2025, 08:22 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 09:36 BST
Emily Lovelock and Faith Howieson have broken the record for Aldwick Cricket Club’s highest ever partnership.

Emily scored an incredibel 176 and Faith weighed in with 67 against Haywards Heath.

The pair put on 265 for the first wicket.

It was the highest ever Aldwick partnership and Emily’s score was the second highest scored by an Aldwick player.

Aldwick won the match by 133 runs.

Last weekend’s Aldwick action

Aldwick entertained Wisborough Green and decided to bat, but at 95-7 they may have regretted it.

Thanks to Luke Barkes, 20, Ben Bambridge, 17, and 33 extras they reached 160.

Tommy Colbran, 42 held the Wisborough innings together but Luke Barkes, 4-30, and two wickets from Peter Cotterill and Tom Hoare,- Green were dismissed for 138.

Aldwick 2nds lost to Rustington by 98 runs Tanveer Ahmed scored 56 to go with his four wickets. Ollie Smith scored 53.

