Under-15 duo break Aldwick cricket record

the U15s who broke an Aldwick partnership record

Emily Lovelock and Faith Howieson have broken the record for Aldwick Cricket Club’s highest ever partnership.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily scored an incredibel 176 and Faith weighed in with 67 against Haywards Heath.

The pair put on 265 for the first wicket.

It was the highest ever Aldwick partnership and Emily’s score was the second highest scored by an Aldwick player.

Aldwick won the match by 133 runs.

…

Last weekend’s Aldwick action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick entertained Wisborough Green and decided to bat, but at 95-7 they may have regretted it.

Thanks to Luke Barkes, 20, Ben Bambridge, 17, and 33 extras they reached 160.

Tommy Colbran, 42 held the Wisborough innings together but Luke Barkes, 4-30, and two wickets from Peter Cotterill and Tom Hoare,- Green were dismissed for 138.

Aldwick 2nds lost to Rustington by 98 runs Tanveer Ahmed scored 56 to go with his four wickets. Ollie Smith scored 53.

…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/