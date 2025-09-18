VIDEO Sussex Cricket chairman is staying put - and excited by club's future

The chairman of Sussex Cricket has had his term of office extended.

Jon Filby has been granted another two years on the board and will now remain until March 2028.

It follows a Special General Meeting where members were asked to vote on resolutions relating to the club’s rules.

The proposed changes allowed a director’s term to be extended to a maximum of 12 years if they were elected as chair during their second or third year on the Board.

Members voted with an overwhelmingly majority in favour of the resolutions.

Following the outcome of the vote, the Sussex Cricket Ltd Board confirmed that Filby’s term as chair would be extended by a further two years. He will step down from the board in March 2028.

Filby said: “I am very grateful to the members of Sussex Cricket for their continuing support and look forward very much to working with the board and the executive to create passion for cricket in Sussex, to continuing the development of winning teams and to uniting people across the county through the power of cricket.”

The day after the vote, Filby chatted to Colin Bowman for sussexworld.co.uk about the 2025 season, Sussex’s priorities over the winter and plans for next season.

He said the appointment of a new chief executive for the club was a priorty and they hoped to appoint a new CEO this side of Christmas, with the successful candidate in position before next season starts.

Filby said Sussex were supportive of changes to the County Championship which would see a larger Division 1 and smaller Division 2 and a reduction from 14 matches a season to 13.

He said if that happened there was a chance of an extra home One Day Cup game, which could mean a second game being played at Arundel – where Sussex returned for competitive cricket in 2025 – or a match being held at Horsham.

Filby said these were exciting times for Sussex and he was delighted to be confirmed as chair for another two years.