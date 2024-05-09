Ian Guppy, in action for Aldwick, says he is honoured to be invited | Submitted picture

Arundel Castle Cricket Club chief James Rufey says the upcoming Monan Gozzett Villages T10 Day offers the chance for West Sussex clubs to showcase all that is good about their set-ups.

Madehurst, Fernhurst, Arundel Estate Grasshoppers and Aldwick will compete at the cricket festival on Sunday, May 19 , in the shadow of Arundel Castle on a day Rufey says "nourishes the soul" of all those who love the game.

Rufey, COO and Director of Cricket at the organisation, said: "Villages T10 Day is quite magnificent for all sorts of reasons, most of all though, it’s great to see families enjoying the cricket and youngsters taking advantage of our coaching sessions provided by the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation.

"It definitely nourishes the soul.

"We are very much looking forward to a wonderful day on the pitch and the club players have a great chance to show off their skills and be able to represent their teams and all that is good about them.

"There will be live jazz music, a charity raffle, food and drink available and the best bit is entry is absolutely free! Huge thanks to sponsor Neal Gossett at Monan Gozzett for supporting the event."

Ian Guppy, from Aldwick Cricket Club, said to be invited to take part in the festival was a great honour.

He added: "We are thrilled to be taking part this year, the timing feels right.#

"We have just launched a new third side and we are recognised locally as one of the best clubs for women's and girls' cricket and we are planning to have a day when the club can go and present ourselves on and off the pitch.

"We want to invite as many of our juniors as possible to attend and give everybody a brilliant day out at one of the most beautiful cricket grounds in the country, while also watching team-mates perform.

"We are very proud and very thankful to James Rufey and all of the team at Arundel Castle for giving us this fantastic opportunity -- roll on May 19!"