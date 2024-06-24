Ware and Hofmann on fire for Horley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horley’s 2nd and 3rd XIs both remain top of their leagues after a winning draw and a win respectively, while a win for the 1sts kept them in second spot.

Saturday’s most eye-catching performances came in the 3rds’ win at West Chiltington and Thakeham as Matt Ware hit a career-best and 3rd-XI best 146 not out and 16-year-old Oscar Hofmann took seven wickets for just six runs.

The 1st XI travelled to Churt and Hindhead in Surrey Championship Division Five and after last weekend’s abandonment due to rain, Horley were looking for a crucial win against hosts who are sitting rock bottom of the league.

Horley were put in and carried on the theme of this year by fielding another new opening pair, with Sam Remfry, returning after two seasons at Burgess Hill, accompanying usual suspect Regan Derham (20).

Matt Ware made 146 not out.

They got Horley off to a steady start in bowler-friendly conditions, with brothers Matt and Ben Crane (2-31 and 3-43) extracting any seam movement out of the pitch that they could. Ben Crane trapped Remfry lbw for 19 and Matt Crane claimed Derham caught behind in the 13th over, followed by Ben Davies in the 17th to leave the score at 72-3.

CP Singh (36) had been quietly going about his business while wickets fell at the other end, and with an outfield that finally had a bit of pace in it, his stroke play was getting the reward it richly deserved.

Drinks came a good time for Churt, with Singh looking to pile the pressure on with the help of Luke Smith (11) the other end. Singh fell prey to the cliché of ‘one for drinks’ with Ben Crane picking up the crucial wicket of the Horley overseas. Smith didn’t last much longer, falling in the same fashion as Singh in Crane’s next over.

After 28 overs, Horley were sitting at 103-5, knowing they needed a partnership to have any hopes of declaring and giving themselves the best chance of gaining 24 points.

Oscar Hofmann took seven wickets for eight runs.

Anthony Puttick (24) and Aryan Patel (30) started the rebuild, looking comfortable at the crease until Puttick gave an easy catch to backward point off Jacob Malloy. Matthew Gainsford, making his return after early-season work commitments, showed why he can be so crucial to this Horley side, bludgeoning the Churt bowling to all corners of the ground, with his 43 off 26 balls (six fours and two sixes) giving the Horley innings the impetus it desperately required.

Both Patel and Gainsford were removed in successive overs, thanks to Josh Williams and Keanan Nortje, right before skipper Charlie Robins called the boys in, with the score sitting at 212-8 after 48 overs.

Churt got off to a slow start in their innings due to some tight bowling from Guy Derham (2-28) and Davies (1-27). The first wicket arrived due to a little bit of luck as Davies deflected a ball driven straight back at him and ran out the non-striker in the sixth over.

Pressure continued to build, leading to Davies and Derham striking in consecutive overs, with Derham removing watchful opener Henry Kirby (16), leaving Churt 28-3 after 11 overs. Derham wasn’t done there; he claimed Nortje’s wicket with a ball that spilt the batsmen in half, only removing the off stump bail.

Churt needed to consolidate. Nick Groenewegen (50), with the help of Ben Crane (14), started to frustrate the Horley bowlers, with a combination of good shot selection and some loose bowling.

With the score on 91, Robins (2-44) made the breakthrough in the 26th over, straight after drinks, to give Horley the lift they were looking for. Adam Stephenson (4-21) had been thrown the ball to bowl in tandem with Robins and was rewarded with the wicket of Groenewegen just after he reached his 50.

Soon, 103-6 became 103-9, with the combination of Robins and Stephenson tearing through the lower order, taking three wickets in the next two overs. Churt skipper Josh Williams (14 not out), hit a well-played scoop over the keeper’s head off Robins’ bowling before Stephenson finished off the innings with the score on 121.

The result means Horley stay second in the league behind Alleyn after taking a full 24 points. They welcome Thames Ditton to Horley Row next weekend, looking to carry on their unbeaten start to the season.

Horley 2nds hosted title-rivals Croydon in the Surrey 2nd XI Premier Division and had to settle for a winning draw, as the exciting contest brought their 100 per cent winning run to a close.

Croydon were put in and following a bit of pre-game rain, Horley’s seamers smelt blood on what looked like a pitch with plenty in it for both bat and ball. Opener Gurinder Singh swung the bat from the start but his onslaught lasted exactly nine balls when a characteristic hoik off Chris Cosham found captain Jon Barnett, who juggled the ball twice before holding on to it. This brought Croydon’s Abhay Nakhare (96) to the crease for what turned out to be an impressive vigil.

The second wicket fell soon after, as Cosham removed the second opener, well caught at slip by Barnett. While it was all action at one end, the other was rather more sedate, as Chris Webber went for just seven runs off seven overs. One ‘chance’ went down, however to call it a chance would be unfair to George Hyde behind the wicket, as leaping full length to his right, he just failed to remove Nakhare.

After the briefest of spells by Rob Woodward, the game saw spin for the first time with Irfaan Baksh and Barnett bowling well, in tandem. Deepak Muduli (30) struck with force into the leg side after being gifted a life by Webber at slip and some sustained hitting followed, however Baksh had the last word, as he had Muduli caught by, you guessed it, Barnett.

Ben Stewart entered the attack from the other end and quickly took the next wicket, bowling Ritesh Yadav for two and leaving Croydon precariously placed on 89-4.

A further partnership built, with Sachin Pol (31) also favouring the leg side until Trevor Stevens removed him, caught behind by Hyde, but not before a rather puzzling moment between Stevens and David Keyte.

The Croydon batsman skied Stevens, with the bowler barely needing to move to take the catch. Instead, confusion between bowler and fielder meant the ball hit the floor, narrowly missing the bowler’s head after no attempt at a catch by either fielder.

Baksh completed his impressive 12-over spell, then Stevens, Woodward and Barnett claimed the remaining Croydon wickets, with Barnett returning figures of 3-27 and taking four catches. Croydon were all out for 189 from 48.5 overs, with Horley given 47 overs for the chase.

Hyde and Toby Davie opened and started with style and confidence. Croydon chose to start with the old ball, which led to a trial by spin for the openers. The 50 came up in a chanceless period for Horley, before Hyde (26) was caught at slip trying to sweep the sharply turning off-spin of Sanjay Thangaraj.

Enter Richard Waddington and he spent some time getting a handle on the pitch and bowling. It wasn’t long before he found his stride, lofting extra cover drives with aplomb. With 95 on the board and with Croydon finally having taken the new ball, Davie departed for a very well-made 37, bowled by seamer Raju Reddy. Keyte played some flamboyant strokes, before being well caught at extra cover for nine.

The hosts looked well set, but for the second time in two weeks, a Horley collapse defined the game and this time 130-3 quickly became 157-7. It was left to Stewart (19 not out) to steady the ship and bring Horley home to a winning draw by a single run as they finished on 184-9. Some may not favour timed cricket, but with every result possible on the final ball, cricket was well and truly the winner.

Outstanding performances from Matt Ware with the bat and Oscar Hofmann with the ball took the Horley 3rd XI to a massive 224-run win over West Chiltington and Thakeham 4th XI in Sussex Division 11 West (North)

Horley elected to bat first with Khyan Patel and Ware starting slowly, with some great early bowling from the hosts. Patrick Rawlings was first to strike after Patel chipped one in the air to Alex St Clair.

Dan Sired joined Ware at the crease and Horley took control, with both batsmen playing superbly, ticking it around and finding the boundary with ease and reaching the 50 milestone quickly. Sired was bowled by skipper Sam Collyer for 59 off 71 balls, including seven fours.

By then, Ware was on 97 and he carried on in fine form, reaching his 100 – the first Horley player to do so in a 3rd XI league match – to put Horley in a solid position. Skipper Kieran Childs had joined him at the crease looking to inflict further damage and he hit a few boundaries before getting caught for 16 by Adam Cort off Joshua Williams-Richards.

Nick Chadwick was in next for Horley and he hit 34 not out, including five fours and one six. Ware, meanwhile, had motored on and finished unbeaten on 146 – the highest score by any Horley batter in a third team match and his personal highest score for any Horley side. His 130-ball innings included 21 fours and one six and Horley finished on a massive total of 272-3.

Horley came out with the usual opening attack hunting for early wickets. Oscar Hofmann and Ryan Smith got into their work early on and Smith had Adam Rawlins caught behind by keeper Dirk Douglas.

Hofmann took no time to claim his first wicket, finding the edge of the other opener Adam Cort, with Ware taking the catch. Wickets continued to tumble with the two teenage bowlers wiping out the entire West Chiltington team in just 12.1 overs. Smith finished on 3-40 from six overs but Hofmann stole the show with an extraordinary return of 7-8 from 6.1 overs. His pace was too much for the batters and his last six wickets were all bowled.